Bits & Bytes: Crash

Nowadays, companies making games have shied away from the deep waters of JRPGs and other adjacent games. The time investment to make one is incredible, and while the market has grown there are other titles that are simpler to make for much higher payoff. Now, independent studios have tossed their hat in the ring by being the ones spearheading a lot of games reminiscent of the golden JRPG era. CrisTales is a result of this, and it feels like a genuine love letter from someone who found a spark of magic in those older games. With the powers of future, present, and past; CrisTales delivers both a nostalgic and unique experience. Even though there is a lot of new, some older tropes sacrifice quality of life to try and bring back an older JRPG feel.