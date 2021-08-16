Richard Madden isn’t fazed by going grey

Exactly a week ago, we gathered in this same internet space to discuss what a complete mess had been made of the search for a host to succeed Alex Trebek on Jeopardy! After months of guest-host stints that were received as tryouts but were perhaps not tryouts after all, executive producer Mike Richards was announced as the new host. There were a lot of very carefully worded descriptions of said messy process, as it certainly wouldn't have been Richards alone who chose the next host. But the undercurrent of a lot of the public reaction was not that different from what it would have been if the headlines had just said, "Man Looks Far And Wide To Find Perfect Candidate For Coveted Job: Self."