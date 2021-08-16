Cancel
Richard Madden isn’t fazed by going grey

KXLY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Madden isn’t fazed by going grey. The ‘Eternals’ star is known for his distinctive silver streak and has insisted his “vanity doesn’t extend to the greyness” of his locks. He said: “Every time I’ve been in a role for six or eight months, I get to see where my...

www.kxly.com

