The Killers premiere their animated video for “Quiet Town” from their new album, ‘Pressure Machine’
The Killers have released their seventh studio album, ‘Pressure Machine,’ along with a music video for the song “Quiet Town.” Quiet Town is an animated video that takes place in Nephi, Utah, the small Southwestern town where The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers lived from ages 10 to 16. The album Pressure Machine also features 10 other songs, including “Runaway Horses” featuring Phoebe Bridgers.www.klbjfm.com
