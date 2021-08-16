Cancel
Music

The Killers premiere their animated video for “Quiet Town” from their new album, ‘Pressure Machine’

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Killers have released their seventh studio album, ‘Pressure Machine,’ along with a music video for the song “Quiet Town.” Quiet Town is an animated video that takes place in Nephi, Utah, the small Southwestern town where The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers lived from ages 10 to 16. The album Pressure Machine also features 10 other songs, including “Runaway Horses” featuring Phoebe Bridgers.

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Lorde Drops Rooftop Performance Of 'Stoned At The Nail Salon'

Lorde dropped a new music video ahead of her third album, Solar Power, set to release later this month. The video features a new rooftop performance of her latest single "Stoned At the Nail Salon," which was shot on in July and includes longtime collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff. She has previously released two rooftop performance videos for "Solar Power."
Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...
Audacy

First Impression: The Killers - 'Pressure Machine'

One of the first lines to stick to your soul on The Killers’ new release comes on “West Hills” - a heart-wrencher where Brandon Flowers sings, “If this life was meant for proving, I could use more years to live…” Oh… we see where this is going.
The Scorpions introduce song from forthcoming album in a new rehearsal video

The Scorpions have given fans a taste of one of the new songs that’s expected to appear on the band’s upcoming studio album. A video clip of the veteran German rockers rehearsing a tune, apparently called “Seventh Son,” has been posted on the official social media sites of the group and of drummer Mikkey Dee.
Rolling Stone

Machine Gun Kelly Previews Album With New ‘Papercuts’ Video

Machine Gun Kelly has dropped the video for new song “Papercuts.” The track will appear on his upcoming album, Born With Horns. The Cole Bennett-directed clip opens with black-and-white footage showcasing MGK riding a motorcycle with gigantic horns down Sunset Boulevard. The lyrics delve into the struggle with finding balance amid fame, and the surreal video features an outsized MGK surrounded by masked characters who rage as the video progresses. “Bleach my hair, mess it up/Take my life, dress it up,” he sings. “Signed a deal, I got paper cuts/They wanted them, but they got us.” MGK announced Born With Horns earlier in...
Z94

Machine Gun Kelly Announces New Album ‘Born With Horns’

Machine Gun Kelly has announced a new album titled Born With Horns, which was produced by Blink-182's Travis Barker. The rocker revealed the news through a video with Barker, which shows that they both had the album name tattooed across their forearms. "Born With Horns. The album. We're back for round two," he wrote in the video's caption.
ANIMALS AS LEADERS Is Done Recording A New Album

Animals As Leaders has completed recording the follow-up to their 2016 album The Madness of Many. According to guitarist Tosin Abasi, the below tapping lick was the final bit recorded for the record. It's also Abasi's new ringtone. "Finished tracking everything for the next @animalsasleaders album last night! Pretty fitting...
The Killers drop new album, share Phoebe Bridgers collaboration

It’s been just shy of a year since The Killers released their Imploding the Mirage album, which, as the title suggests, was an unabashed affair, filled with raucous tracks designed to fill a stadium. Things are more subdued on their latest LP, Pressure Machine, which dropped today (8/13/2021). But the...
FOX26

The Killers detour into a new and rich sonic landscape in 'Pressure Machine'

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest album from The Killers started, unusually, with silence — lyrics first. As the pandemic gripped the nation in 2020, words began spilling out of frontman Brandon Flowers, creating little poems based on growing up during the 1990s in the tiny Utah town of Nephi. Poems, it turns out, that were perfect for lyrics.
The Killers' 'curveball' album

The Killers have thrown fans "a curveball" with their new album. The 'Mr. Brightside' hitmakers were keen to experiment with a new sound on 'Pressure Machine', which is radically different to last year's 'Imploding The Mirage' as frontman Brandon Flowers explained they don't want their identity to be too "limiting".
Trivium Release New Song, Video From Upcoming Album

Trivium have shared a new song and video from their upcoming 10th album, called The Court Of The Dragon, due out on October 8th. The song is called “Feast Of Fire.”. Paolo Gregoletto told Antimusic.com, “There's always that one song you aren't expecting when you begin writing a new album. It could be a riff written on the spot in the rehearsal space, a lyric that pairs just right with a melody, or in the case of 'Feast Of Fire,' sitting right there in front of us in the middle of a demo that Corey (Beaulieu) brought in . . . I had the words 'Feast Of Fire' written in my running list of notes for lyric ideas that I try to amass before we record. Something about the phrase stuck out to me. It felt like the missing piece of the story we were trying to tell with this album, a climactic moment and a real centerpiece for the narrative . . .”
Pitchfork

Pressure Machine

For better or for worse, the Killers’ legacy and reputation were cemented with Sam’s Town. Released 15 years ago, the band’s second record established Brandon Flowers and co. as a band of Springsteen aspirants whose best approximations of “Dancing in the Dark” always seemed to miss the mark by at least a few hundred feet. They were Vegas-dwelling pop stars who fetishized all-American rock but who could only ever recreate it the Vegas way: lit with brighter lights, made with ersatz materials, and free of the gravitas of the definite article. The resulting songs—gleaming, indie-disco-ready hits like “When You Were Young” and “Read My Mind”—were most satisfying when they leaned into pop star pomp; the band seemed to cotton on to that fact, all but ditching the Boss worship on future records in order to try on shinier, more glamorous guises.
The Killers on track for seventh Number 1 on the UK's Official Albums Chart with Pressure Machine

The Killers are on course for their seventh UK Number 1 album with Pressure Machine. Outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined on today (August 16)’s Official Chart Update, Pressure Machine is in line to continue the Brandon Flowers-fronted group’s impressive track record on the Official Albums Chart, in which all of their studio albums have reached Number 1 in the UK: Hot Fuss (2005); Sam’s Town (2006); Day & Age (2008); Battle Born (2012); Wonderful Wonderful (2017); and Imploding The Mirage (2020).
Abby Sage creates daydreams in “Residing in the Sky”

Abby Sage has dropped another tender track about self-love. Her past tracks like “Smoke Break” and “Wasting Away” showcased her Norah Jones mixed with Phoebe Bridgers indie folk style. Today, Sage releases her new single "Residing In The Sky" ahead of her approaching EP along with a music video. “Residing...
Phoebe Bridgers Shares "Kyoto" Remixes

Ahead of next month’s sold-out world tour, newly appointed indie superstar Phoebe Bridgers has shared three remixes of her hit Punisher track “Kyoto.” Out now on Dead Oceans, the “Kyoto” remixes feature Glitch Gum, Bartees Strange and The Marias all adding their signature touches to the track. Each artist was hand-picked by Bridgers, and gave a brief comment about their contributions:
Halestorm Premiere Music Video For New Single “Back From The Dead”

Halestorm have premiered their brand new single “Back From The Dead“. It’s their first new music to emerge since 2018’s “Vicious” and is taken from the group’s upcoming fifth studio album, which is expected out in early 2022. A music video for this track directed by Dustin Haney (Noah Cyrus, Luke Combs) has also just hit the net and can be viewed below.

