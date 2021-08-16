Cancel
Idaho State

‘The overall trend is bad’: This is what COVID-19 is doing to Idaho hospitals

By Audrey Dutton
Posted by 
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 5 days ago

Patients treated in emergency rooms. Small community hospitals calling around for a place to send their critically ill patients. Nurses so burned out that hospitals offer them cash to take extra shifts. And a delta-fueled COVID-19 fire raging out of control from coast to coast.

Idaho has entered a fourth surge in the coronavirus pandemic. But this one is different from the third surge that pushed Idaho hospitals to the brink of “crisis standards of care,” when hospitals are forced to choose which patients get life-saving medical care.

“The overall trend is bad. It’s looking worse than the December, January surge. We’ve had a sixfold increase (in these) COVID numbers over the past six weeks, and a doubling from two weeks ago,” Dr. Jim Souza, chief physician executive for St. Luke’s Health System said Thursday.

Drs. Steven Nemerson of Saint Alphonsus, Jim Souza of St. Luke’s and David Peterman of Primary Health Medical Group (clockwise from left) held a joint media call in July to urge vaccination against COVID-19. They were seeing early signs of another surge, and they warned that the fast-spreading delta variant could tear through unvaccinated communities in Idaho.

He and other Idaho health care leaders are pleading with the public — at every news briefing and every public engagement — to get vaccinated.

Idaho’s uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine has increased in the past six weeks . But it remains too low for Idaho to have widespread protection. Many Idahoans were infected last year and recovered; but the virus now circulating in Idaho is different.

Data obtained and analyzed by the Idaho Capital Sun show that severe illness is on a steep rise. It is filling hospital beds faster than at any time during the pandemic.

Delta is adding to ERs, filling Idaho ICU beds

It’s unclear whether the delta variant just spreads more quickly, or if it also makes people sicker.

But the variant overtook all other types of COVID-19 virus in Idaho in a matter of weeks, based on Idaho Bureau of Laboratories genetic sequencing of virus samples.

That spread coincides with a steep uptick of people going to emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms, and an even steeper increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19.

Idaho’s intensive care units are now as full as they were in December, based on federal data reported by the hospitals. And the share of ICU beds taken by patients with COVID-19 — 36% — is nearing its December peak.

The trajectory, though, is much steeper than it was in the fall surge.

The hospitals are contending with other pressures, too: heart attacks, strokes, traumatic injuries, infections and now, the out-of-season arrival of RSV , the respiratory syncytial virus that is responsible for more infant hospitalizations than any other cause.

Some of Idaho’s largest hospitals are once again pausing non-emergency procedures, to keep from buckling under the added strain of more sick COVID-19 patients.

Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene said last week that it had to postpone those procedures for six or eight weeks.

“ With the trending cases climbing, we are rapidly exhausting our staffing resources,” Kootenai Health CEO Jon Ness said in the hospital’s news release announcing the pause. “The COVID-19 hospital census is rising at a faster rate than it did last winter. If this trend continues, in just five days we will surpass our previous COVID-19 high census from December 2020.”

The hospital said that, since the start of this latest surge, 97% of all hospitalized COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated.

St. Luke’s Health System also announced the cancellation of certain non-emergency procedures for several days this month at its largest hospitals — in Boise, Meridian, Nampa and Twin Falls. The system has seen a large increase in COVID-19 patients, who now make up 22% of its hospitalizations systemwide.

Nearly one-third of the patients at St. Luke’s in Meridian have COVID-19, the health system’s public data show.

Mark Snider, spokesperson for Boise-based Saint Alphonsus Health System, told the Sun last week that the system is “monitoring inpatient bed capacity and evaluating each appointment on a case-by-case basis.” Saint Al’s was not doing a “blanket pause” as of Wednesday, he said, “but may need to implement strategies to address capacity concerns in the future.”

Running low on nurses in Idaho hospitals

Souza and other health care leaders have said that these “elective” procedures are medically necessary. They should be done as soon as possible, to keep a tumor from growing or help someone who is in immense pain. But the hospitals have to make sure they can take care of people who arrive near death with COVID-19.

Kootenai Health’s incident commander said in its announcement last week that it is struggling to find enough nurses to care for the sickest patients.

The hospital had pulled employees off their other duties in clinics and outpatient areas to help with the hospital surge, it said.

“Kootenai Health leadership reached out to resources at the state level to request help” on Aug. 9, the news release said.

Gov. Brad Little said at a press conference Thursday, Aug. 12, that more Idahoans need to get the COVID-19 vaccine. That will help prevent interruptions in the coming school year, he said. He also pointed to hospitalizations as a reason to get vaccinated; they are almost all patients who aren’t fully vaccinated. (Kelcie Moseley-Morris, Idaho Capital Sun)

Idaho Gov. Brad Little said Thursday that he talked with National Guard leadership in recent days, about if and when he should re-deploy guardsmen to help with COVID-19 response. A reporter asked whether he expects to deploy the Guard in the near future. “Don’t be surprised,” Little said.

“The more work you have to do, the more people you need to care for, the more challenging it is,” Souza said. “Our ICU census is bursting at the seams. That means each individual intensive care doctor has to take care of a larger allotment of patients. … I just want to remind people that when you take a tired crew, and you say, ‘You know what? Just put 20 more pounds in your pack, and keep on walking,’ that takes some magical thinking to think you’re going to get the same output.”

He hopes it won’t lead to mistakes, or infections, or simply lead to St. Luke’s having to send patients elsewhere.

“I hope that’s where it stops — that you don’t get your call light answered as quickly, you don’t get that glass of juice that you want,” he said. “But I’m concerned it could go beyond that.”

Frontline worker in crisis? There is help

Idaho launched a dedicated, free hotline last year for frontline workers. It offers 24/7 crisis counseling and helps callers access short-term and longer term mental health care. Call 866-536-0239.

St. Luke’s Health System in early August offered certain employees bonus pay if they took on extra shifts.

Registered nurses, respiratory therapists and other health care workers would receive up to $2,500 if they signed up for, then worked, six additional 12-hour shifts between Aug. 1 and Oct. 2. Health care support services workers got the same offer, with a bonus of up to $1,500.

“To better meet scheduling targets while we close staffing gaps, an extra shift bonus program is in place for specific positions at St. Luke’s,” said Michelle Bartlome, St. Luke’s Magic Valley and Jerome public relations manager, in an email Friday. “At this time, the approved bonus program will run through Oct. 2, 2021 and is available for team members throughout St. Luke’s Health System.”

Former ICU nurse: ‘This … I won’t do this’

The vast majority of health care workers in local hospitals have been vaccinated against COVID-19. They are unlikely now to become sick enough to be hospitalized or die. But the past 18 months have taken a toll on them — and on the entire health care system.

More than 9,000 Idahoans have been admitted to a hospital with COVID-19. One in six was so critically ill, they were admitted to the ICU.

But there is no cure for the disease. Specially trained nurses, doctors and therapists can use machines and medications to keep a person in limbo between alive and dead. Sometimes they can sustain that limbo until the body starts to heal itself. Sometimes they can’t.

More than 900 people have died in Idaho hospitals from COVID-19 since last August, according to federal data. Health care leaders worry about their staff’s mental health. At work, they witness death and grief-stricken families; outside the hospital walls, they meet people who deny that reality.

The Idaho Capital Sun watched recently as hospital employees crossed paths with anti-vaccine protesters outside the St. Luke’s hospital in downtown Boise.

A small group protests COVID-19 vaccine requirements outside St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center in July. The health system announced last month that it will require COVID-19 vaccines for staff. The vast majority of St. Luke’s workforce is already vaccinated. About 400 employees have opted to take the vaccine since the new rule was announced, an official said. (Audrey Dutton, Idaho Capital Sun)

The protest, on a sidewalk outside the hospital’s ER doors and ambulance bay, was one of several this summer at St. Luke’s and Saint Alphonsus health systems and Primary Health Medical Group. Those businesses will soon require staff to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Some protesters held signs saying they were health care workers and didn’t want to be used to test “experimental” vaccines. All three vaccines currently authorized for COVID-19 by the Food and Drug Administration have undergone more than a year of testing in large-scale clinical trials. Half of the U.S. population has been vaccinated, with a miniscule number of serious adverse reactions.

A former ICU nurse told the Idaho Capital Sun she quit her job after the late 2020 surge.

She was working in a hospital in another state. It became a major COVID-19 hot spot, and the ICU ran out of beds, she said. Understaffing meant nurses were assigned too many patients, she said. She left the job soon after and returned to Idaho, her home state.

“I can’t deal with people (who deny the pandemic) and I refuse to take care of patients that, at this stage in the game, refuse to get vaccinated,” said the nurse, who did not want her name used. (The Sun confirmed her credentials.)

“I’d see their vaccination record in the chart,” she said. “I never used to care what the patient background was … drug user, incarcerated with a guard at the bedside, morbidly obese, (alcohol) abuser with dying liver … no problem. But this … I won’t do this.”

Meanwhile, hospitals around the U.S. are becoming overwhelmed.

Souza said two recent patients admitted at St. Luke’s were from coastal Oregon and from Oklahoma. The hospitals there couldn’t admit them, or find an open bed nearby, so the patients ended up hundreds of miles from home.

As the virus burns through pockets of unvaccinated people nationwide, the search for a staffed bed is getting more intense.

Just a few days before the Oklahoma patient was transported to St. Luke’s in Idaho, a hospital in Oklahoma City issued another plea to the public to get vaccinated. All its beds were full. And it wasn’t just that hospital, it said; it was the whole state.

Earlier in the week, the hospital said on Facebook that it had been forced to deny 121 requests to transfer patients into its care, because “we simply didn’t have space.”

Almost all the patients admitted for COVID-19 were unvaccinated, it said.

That echoes what Idaho hospital leaders, public health officials and data have said .

Younger people are getting sicker

The age of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has shifted.

Back in the late 2020 surge, more than half of Idahoans hospitalized with COVID-19 were 70 and older. But that age group turned out in droves at clinics and pharmacies and hospitals, looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Almost 80% of Idahoans 65 and older have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, according to state vaccination data .

Since vaccines became widely available, a growing share of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Idaho are in people under 60.

Hospitalizations among children for COVID-19 remain rare in Idaho.

Some physicians in other states have been outspoken in their belief that the virus poses a greater risk to children than it did before. That’s unproven, the Washington Post reported .

“What is indisputable is that in a swath of low-vaccination states stretching from Florida, South Carolina and Texas, up to Indiana and Missouri, the first large wave of pediatric cases is hitting hard — overwhelming hospitals, dominating political debates over mask and vaccine mandates and throwing school reopening plans into disarray,” the Post reported Friday.

The pediatric COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the U.S. is now higher than at any previous point in the pandemic, it noted.

Souza noted that the Treasure Valley has only one pediatric ICU, with just 12 beds.

And younger adults are getting sick, too.

A medical director who oversees ICU care at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center told the Sun recently that she had patients in their 30s.

“Yesterday, I had a 37-year-old patient die of COVID,” she told the Sun in a late July interview .

Another patient in his 30s, sick enough to need intensive care, insisted from his hospital bed that the vaccine wasn’t safe and effective, she said.

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to say RSV is the top cause of infant hospitalization, not child hospitalization.

The post 'The overall trend is bad': This is what COVID-19 is doing to Idaho hospitals appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho's explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
City
Nampa, ID
State
Idaho State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Health
State
Oregon State
City
Boise, ID
#Community Hospitals#Community Health#The Hospitals#Covid#Covid#St Luke S Health System#Idahoans#Idaho Icu#Rsv#Kootenai Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Vaccines in the real world: 2 Idaho success stories at care facilities

There was a time earlier in the pandemic when Lincoln Court Retirement Community in Idaho Falls, and Countryside Care and Rehab in Rupert, tried to keep their residents safe. But the coronavirus still made its way inside. That’s what happened in more than 75% of the long-term care facilities in Idaho. Outbreaks led to more […] The post Vaccines in the real world: 2 Idaho success stories at care facilities appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Census 2020 data illustrates Idaho’s urban, rural divide

Although Idaho was the second-fastest growing state in the country and home to one of the United States’ fastest-growing cities, U.S. Census Bureau data shows how unequally divided that growth was.  While Meridian was highlighted as the fourth-fastest growing city in the country from 2010-2020, Meridian wasn’t even the fastest growing city in Idaho. A […] The post Census 2020 data illustrates Idaho’s urban, rural divide appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Land board pushes for increased funding to fight Idaho’s historic wildfires

  The Idaho State Board of Land Commissioners voted Tuesday to ask the Idaho Department of Lands to increase its requests for resources and funding to battle wildfires over the next three years.  Led by Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, commissioners asked the Department of Lands leaders to incorporate each of the recommendations from a three-year […] The post Land board pushes for increased funding to fight Idaho’s historic wildfires appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Posted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Native American tribes ask to be included in Idaho redistricting process

Representatives from Idaho’s Native American tribes asked Monday to be included in the state’s redistricting process, which is expected to kick off next month.  The request came during the first 2021 meeting of the Idaho Council of Indian Affairs, which is made up of state legislators, tribal members and a representative from Gov. Brad Little’s […] The post Native American tribes ask to be included in Idaho redistricting process appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Boise, IDPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Housing for the ‘missing middle’: Boise development recognized nationally

With no state-level support for affordable housing solutions, organizations like the Capital City Development Corporation must come up with their own developments to fill housing needs, especially for those in the “missing middle” of area median income. One of the Boise-based redevelopment agency’s most recent projects, Ash+River Townhomes, is a finalist for an Urban Land […] The post Housing for the ‘missing middle’: Boise development recognized nationally  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Virginia StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Afghan evacuees to arrive in the U.S. through Virginia and Wisconsin military bases

WASHINGTON — The first U.S. stop for the nearly 2,000 Afghan interpreters and other refugees evacuated so far amid the collapse of the Afghan government has been central Virginia’s Fort Lee military base.  Tapped for its East Coast location and its ability to quickly ramp up to serve as a temporary host installation, the Army […] The post Afghan evacuees to arrive in the U.S. through Virginia and Wisconsin military bases appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PoliticsPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

New 2020 Census data shows Meridian was one of the 10 fastest growing cities in the U.S.

Meridian was the fourth fastest-growing city in the country over the past decade, with its population increasing by more than 56% to reach 117,634 people, according to new 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data released Thursday. That’s up from a population of 75,092 in 2010. “I don’t think it’s much of a surprise; all of the […] The post New 2020 Census data shows Meridian was one of the 10 fastest growing cities in the U.S. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Public HealthPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

‘This is very, very serious’: Little urges vaccinations to keep students in classrooms this fall

Amid a surge of cases of COVID-19 across Idaho and school starting in some districts next week, Gov. Brad Little held a press conference Thursday to urge Idahoans to get vaccinated so students can attend school in person this year.  Little is also making $30 million in federal dollars available to school districts to step […] The post ‘This is very, very serious’: Little urges vaccinations to keep students in classrooms this fall appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

With the clock ticking, Idaho’s redistricting process is about to get under way

  Idaho is about a month away from beginning a redistricting process that will have far-reaching effects on politics and elections in the Gem State for the next decade.  Idaho’s Citizen Committee on Reapportionment is expected to convene its first meeting in September to begin the process of redrawing legislative and congressional boundaries.  The process […] The post With the clock ticking, Idaho’s redistricting process is about to get under way appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

More vaccinated Idahoans got COVID-19 in July as delta variant spread. Here’s what to know.

The delta variant is burning through Idaho, spiking the state’s COVID-19 infection rates and sending more people to the hospital. Some of those cases are among people who were fully vaccinated from the coronavirus. Idaho has reported 1,455 such “breakthrough cases” this year. More than half of them — 757 — were people who tested […] The post More vaccinated Idahoans got COVID-19 in July as delta variant spread. Here’s what to know. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

‘Once-in-a-generation opportunity’: Idaho officials react to national infrastructure bill

An infrastructure bill that includes more than $2.5 billion in dedicated funding for Idaho passed the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, with “yes” votes from both of Idaho’s Republican senators. According to a statement from Republican Sen. Mike Crapo about the bill, it includes $1.9 billion in funding for road construction, repair and maintenance alone. The […] The post ‘Once-in-a-generation opportunity’: Idaho officials react to national infrastructure bill appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho lawyer announces Democratic run for lieutenant governor

Terri Pickens Manweiler, a Boise attorney who was born and raised in Pocatello, announced her candidacy for lieutenant governor on Wednesday morning on a platform of support for public education and an end to what she called theater in Idaho politics. Pickens Manweiler made the announcement at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in […] The post Idaho lawyer announces Democratic run for lieutenant governor appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Dry, smoky and hot: Summer conditions leading many Idaho ranchers to cull cattle herds

Wildfire smoke and hot conditions are bad enough for humans when it stretches on for weeks and makes outdoor activity difficult or dangerous. But for animals who are out in the elements at all times, like cattle, it can have many adverse effects on the cows and, consequently, on ranchers. Idaho is home to more […] The post Dry, smoky and hot: Summer conditions leading many Idaho ranchers to cull cattle herds appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho senators warn of jet fuel shortages hampering wildfire fight

WASHINGTON — Bipartisan U.S. senators from the West, including Idaho Republicans Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, are urging the Biden administration to coordinate across agencies to help Western states with shortages of fuel that are preventing firefighters from using aircraft to fight wildfires. “We are concerned that fuel shortages could lead to the grounding of […] The post Idaho senators warn of jet fuel shortages hampering wildfire fight appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Ada County, IDPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Ada County doctor interviews: ‘Two sides of the coin’ on public health

Three local doctors had 30 minutes each to sell themselves as the best choice to join the Central District Health board during a series of interviews Monday before the Ada County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioners Rod Beck, Ryan Davidson and Kendra Kenyon will vote Tuesday on their nominee for the position — the only […] The post Ada County doctor interviews: ‘Two sides of the coin’ on public health appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Ada County, IDPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Ada County commissioners postpone their decision on health board candidate

Ada County commissioners are delaying their choice on a nominee to be the only doctor on the Central District Health board. They voted Tuesday to table the discussion until Aug. 17. The public health district’s board has power over the agency’s leadership and budget. It also can issue public health orders. Central District Health oversees […] The post Ada County commissioners postpone their decision on health board candidate appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

North Idaho businesses identify housing as severe issue affecting success

The task force that will examine workforce housing needs in the Sandpoint area of Idaho will have its first meeting on Monday to discuss the issue of a lack of affordable housing and how it is affecting local businesses. The task force is led by Mayor Shelby Rognstad and includes individuals from the area’s largest […] The post North Idaho businesses identify housing as severe issue affecting success appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Public HealthPosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

‘Permademic,’ ‘radical agendas’: Residents cite politics to support health board candidates

Dozens of health care workers wrote in to support one candidate for Ada County’s public health board. Then, prompted by Idaho political groups, hundreds of Ada County residents — and some from outside the county — wrote in to support a different candidate. The public comments submitted as of Wednesday to Ada County’s three commissioners […] The post ‘Permademic,’ ‘radical agendas’: Residents cite politics to support health board candidates appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho kids are getting COVID. Adults can protect them, state officials say.

With the first day of school now on the horizon, Idaho Gov. Brad Little and state public health officials urged Idaho adults and adolescents to get vaccinated — if not for themselves, for young children who can’t get a COVID-19 vaccine. “With the new school year upon us, we should renew our commitment to our […] The post Idaho kids are getting COVID. Adults can protect them, state officials say. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.

