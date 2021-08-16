Cancel
Michelle Branch announces she’s pregnant after previous miscarriage

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Michelle Branch is pregnant.

According to E! News and “Entertainment Tonight,” the “All You Wanted” singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she and husband Patrick Carney are expecting a baby early next year.

The news comes nearly eight months after Branch, 38, suffered a miscarriage.

“Couldn’t be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!” wrote Branch, who also shares 2-year-old son Rhys with Carney and 16-year-old daughter Owen with her previous husband, Teddy Landau.

©2021 Cox Media Group

