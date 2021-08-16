Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

The Queen’s godson married glamorous Irish chef Clodagh McKenna at Highclere this weekend

tatler.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn order to see this embed, you must give consent to Social Media cookies. Open my cookie preferences. At the weekend, a high society union occurred – the wedding of the Queen’s godson, the Hon Harry Herbert, and glamorous TV chef Clodagh McKenna. Appropriately, the wedding took place at the 5,000 acre estate of Highclere Castle in Hampshire – today better known as the setting for Downton Abbey – but also where Herbert was born and the place his ancestors have owned since the late 17th century.

www.tatler.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Whitmore
Person
Clodagh Mckenna
Person
Imelda May
Person
George Osborne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish Pub#Champagne#Diamonds#Uk#Social Media#Broadspear House#The British Museum#Itv#Instagram#Crown#Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson dazzles in unbelievable princess wedding dress

Sarah, Duchess of York joined HELLO! for an exclusive interview and photoshoot in the beautiful grounds of luxury hotel Coworth Park in Berkshire with photographer David Venni. The proud mother to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice wore a selection of stunning looks for the shoot, styled by Gayle Rinkoff, however,...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson receives rare invite to Balmoral from the Queen

Sarah Ferguson will reportedly visit the Queen at Balmoral this summer after a rare invite was extended to her former daughter-in-law. Her Majesty is said to have granted the Duchess an open invitation to spend time at her Scottish residence alongside her ex-husband, whom she still lives with at Royal Lodge, Windsor, Prince Andrew.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

The truth about the Queen's life at Balmoral

The Queen, 95, was given an official welcome to her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, on Monday to mark the start of her summer break. It has become tradition for the monarch to spend all summer in Scotland, having some well-deserved downtime, and it is no secret that it is one of her favourite places to be. But have you ever wondered what Her Majesty gets up to when she's not attending official engagements?
Beauty & FashionTODAY.com

Princess Diana's wedding gown secrets revealed, 40 years later

Ahead of the 40th anniversary of Princess Diana's wedding to Prince Charles, the designer of her fairy-tale wedding dress is opening up to TODAY about how he kept the elaborate gown a secret. "The press would go through our (waste) bins looking for any scrap of fabric," David Emanuel said....
CelebritiesVogue

21 Iconic Photographs Of Princess Margaret

During her lifetime, Princess Margaret was one of the most photographed women in the world. In fact, on Getty Images – one of the world’s most extensive online image collections – there are over 8,000 to sift through, a remarkable feat considering that she was born well before the site, the internet, and digitalisation technology existed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy