Microsoft 365: This new one-click button lets businesses report scam emails

In 1994, I'd already been covering the internet for years and I knew it was going to change the world. Microsoft still hadn't come around to that idea. In the first edition of Bill Gates's book The Road Ahead, he barely mentions the internet. In the next edition, Gates gave the internet a chapter to itself and by May 1995 he realized that the internet would be a technology tidal wave. Microsoft started rewriting history to make itself an internet pioneer. Recently, Hadi Partovi, CEO of Code.org, revived that tired narrative in a series of tweets in which he claimed Internet Explorer "was the first real salvo in the 'Browser Wars.'"