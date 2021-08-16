Microsoft 365: This new one-click button lets businesses report scam emails
A new button and add-on for Microsoft 365/Office 365 accounts and Outlook allows employees to report scam emails directly to the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). The button is an upgrade to the NCSC's existing Suspicious Email Reporting Service (SERS), which has received over 6.6 million reports since launching in April 2020. As of 30 June, NCSC had removed over 50,500 scams and 97,500 URLs.www.zdnet.com
