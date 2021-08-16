Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Microsoft 365: This new one-click button lets businesses report scam emails

By Liam Tung
ZDNet
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new button and add-on for Microsoft 365/Office 365 accounts and Outlook allows employees to report scam emails directly to the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). The button is an upgrade to the NCSC's existing Suspicious Email Reporting Service (SERS), which has received over 6.6 million reports since launching in April 2020. As of 30 June, NCSC had removed over 50,500 scams and 97,500 URLs.

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phishing Emails#Microsoft Sharepoint#Email Accounts#Email Filtering#Outlook#Sers#Sharepoint#Microsoft Teams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Public Safetycybersecdn.com

Hackers are using CAPTCHA techniques to scam email users

More email users fell for scams using CAPTCHA technology in 2020, a new report from security firm Proofpoint shows. The technique, which uses a visual puzzle to help authenticate human behavior, received 50 times as many clicks in 2020 compared to 2019. That’s still only a 5% overall response rate, researchers note. Comparatively, one in five users clicked attachment-based emails with malware disguised as Microsoft PowerPoints or Excel spreadsheets. Campaigns using attachments to hide malware made up one in four of the attacks researchers at Proofpoint monitored.
Softwarenetapp.com

Snapshot report via email

Given the quick and enthusiastic response to the Netapp Powershell Toolkit I'm surprised to see no scripts in here. Mine's pretty basic but at least I get to be first!. This script will simply pull out details of all snapshots over a specified age from a list of filers and send an HTML formatted email to a list of recipients. Obviously it can easily be scheduled for regular reporting. Thanks to fjohn for the snapshot code - as a Powershell newbie I'd probably have struggled with that.
Internetgamingideology.com

Microsoft Outlook gets an essential email upgrade that Gmail needs to copy

Microsoft Outlook users can now take advantage of a new security feature not found on the competing Gmail service. Announced this week, this feature allows Outlook users to forward suspicious-looking emails directly to the government with a simple click. Forwarded emails will be sent directly to the Suspicious Email Notification Service of the National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC) established in April 2020.
Technologywindowscentral.com

Outlook add-in lets you report suspicious emails to UK government

A new add-in for Outlook helps people report suspicious emails to the UK's National Cyber Security Centre. The Report Phishing add-in is made by Microsoft and is available through Microsoft's AppSource website. Reported emails can be sent to Microsoft and the National Cyber Security Centre. Microsoft Outlook has a new...
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to remove the Extensions menu button from Microsoft Edge

Microsoft lately has adopted the Chromium open-course project for its web browser Edge. Microsoft Edge now runs on the Chromium web engine delivering a better performance and web compatibility. The new Chromium-based Edge comes in with better productivity and some fun feature and also gets a new extension button on the toolbar. This button looks like a puzzle piece and sits right on your toolbar.
TechnologyZDNet

Microsoft takes a stake in Rubrik to combat ransomware

Microsoft has invested an undisclosed amount in cloud data management firm Rubrik as part of a plan to jointly develop Zero Trust products built on the Azure cloud. Rubrik and Microsoft plan to provide Microsoft 365, data protection and cloud services on Azure, according to Rubrik. According to a Bloomberg...
ComputersZDNet

GitHub pushes users to enable 2FA following end of password authentication for Git operations

GitHub is urging its base of users to enable two-factor authentication as the platform shakes up how it protects accounts from compromise. In a blog post this week, Github's Mike Hanley explained that beginning on August 13, GitHub stopped accepting account passwords when authenticating Git operations. The platform now requires people to use stronger authentication factors like personal access tokens, SSH keys, or OAuth or GitHub App installation tokens for all authenticated Git operations on GitHub.com.
SoftwareNeowin

Here are Microsoft's recommendations for managing security on Windows 365 Cloud PCs

Although Microsoft announced the general availability of Windows 365 Cloud PCs just a couple of weeks ago, it has seemingly received an overwhelmingly positive response from the public. So much so that the company had to temporarily pause its trial program due to capacity constraints. Given the interest in the product as well as the fact that it's a new SKU, Microsoft has now provided guidance about how organizations can secure their Windows 365 Cloud PCs.
Cell PhonesZDNet

How does NordVPN work? Plus how to set it up & use it

The acronym VPN stands for virtual private network. Those three words tell a lot about how a VPN works. Let's start with network. VPNs provide network connections, meaning they move data to and from your device. Private means they make that movement private, helping prevent hackers from seeing what you're sending. And virtual means that you're doing it all in software. You're not running a new set of wires. Instead, you're creating a software-based network connection that then moves data over the physical connection (whether that's wireless or wired).
ComputersZDNet

How Internet Explorer really beat Netscape

In 1994, I'd already been covering the internet for years and I knew it was going to change the world. Microsoft still hadn't come around to that idea. In the first edition of Bill Gates's book The Road Ahead, he barely mentions the internet. In the next edition, Gates gave the internet a chapter to itself and by May 1995 he realized that the internet would be a technology tidal wave. Microsoft started rewriting history to make itself an internet pioneer. Recently, Hadi Partovi, CEO of Code.org, revived that tired narrative in a series of tweets in which he claimed Internet Explorer "was the first real salvo in the 'Browser Wars.'"
Technologyvmware.com

Re: Password expires in X days notification

How do you change the amount of days in which the vSphere web client (6.0 U2) prompts you that a password will expire in X amount of days?. By default, vCenter Single Sign-On passwords expire after 90 days. The vSphere Web Client reminds you when your password is about to expire, but there is no specific date on which it will prompt , it will just throw an warning.
Softwaretechworm.net

Microsoft Makes It Difficult To Switch Default Browsers In Windows 11

Microsoft has reportedly complicated the way you can change defaults in the upcoming operating system, Windows 11 making it difficult for you to replace default browsers and other applications. According to a report in The Verge, once you install a new browser on Windows 11 and open a web link...
Cell PhonesZDNet

How does Surfshark work? How to set up & use the VPN

The acronym VPN stands for virtual private network. Those three words tell a lot about how a VPN works. Let's start with network. VPNs provide network connections, meaning they move data to and from your device. Private means they make that movement private, helping prevent hackers from seeing what you're sending. And virtual means that you're doing it all in software. You're not running a new set of wires. Instead, you're creating a software-based network connection that then moves data over the physical connection (whether that's wireless or wired).
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to use Super Duper Secure Mode in Microsoft Edge

In its pursuit to build something that has the potential to change the modern exploit landscape and significantly raise the cost of exploitation for attackers, Microsoft rolled out Super Duper Secure Mode in Edge. It intends to increase the secure browsing experience of users. Super Duper Secure Mode in Microsoft...

Comments / 0

Community Policy