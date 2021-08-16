Emilia Clarke says Jason Momoa 'can still bench press a Khaleesi' in sweet 'Game of Thrones' reunion post

Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke reunited for David Benioff's birthday. prideofgypsies Instagram/emilia_clarke Instagram

Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke played lovers Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen in "Game of Thrones."

The two share a sweet friendship and both shared pictures of their reunion on Instagram.

The duo got together to celebrate the birthday of "Game of Thrones" co-creator David Benioff.

Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa had a sweet "Game of Thrones" reunion when they got together to celebrate "Game of Thrones" co-creator David Benioff's birthday.

Clarke and Momoa, who played lovers Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo in the HBO show both posted to Instagram to celebrate their time together.

Clarke posted a photo of her being carried by Momoa, writing: "When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi."

Meanwhile, Momoa posted a series of photos to his Instagram, including the same picture Clarke posted. Momoa also posted photos of him and birthday boy Benioff, as well as two more cute pictures of him and Clarke.

"MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke #smilelyeyes," Momoa wrote.

Momoa and Clarke played lovers on screen but their connection carried over off-screen too, and their friendship still remains strong.

In 2019, Momoa talked about Clarke's experience with life-threatening brain aneurysms, which Clarke revealed she had to go through in an essay for The New Yorker.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight during the season eight premiere, Momoa said: "She's so brave in helping the world and trying to raise awareness."

He added: "I'm very sad because we almost lost her numerous times. I love her to bits and she's here and she's going to do great things with it and teach the world."

Their journey together began when they first met after being cast in "Game of Thrones," and in 2017 Clarke recounted their very first meeting.

"I walked in and from the other side of this enormous lobby I hear 'WIFEY!'" Clarke said . "And this huge Hawaiian man comes bounding over to me, picks me up, and genuinely gets me in a rugby tackle to the floor. It was only when he picked me back up and kind of dusted me off that I was like, 'Who are you?'"