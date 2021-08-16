Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Emilia Clarke says Jason Momoa 'can still bench press a Khaleesi' in sweet 'Game of Thrones' reunion post

By Jacob Sarkisian
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xMF0k_0bSsWEAY00
Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke reunited for David Benioff's birthday.

prideofgypsies Instagram/emilia_clarke Instagram

  • Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke played lovers Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen in "Game of Thrones."
  • The two share a sweet friendship and both shared pictures of their reunion on Instagram.
  • The duo got together to celebrate the birthday of "Game of Thrones" co-creator David Benioff.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa had a sweet "Game of Thrones" reunion when they got together to celebrate "Game of Thrones" co-creator David Benioff's birthday.

Clarke and Momoa, who played lovers Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo in the HBO show both posted to Instagram to celebrate their time together.

Clarke posted a photo of her being carried by Momoa, writing: "When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi."

Meanwhile, Momoa posted a series of photos to his Instagram, including the same picture Clarke posted. Momoa also posted photos of him and birthday boy Benioff, as well as two more cute pictures of him and Clarke.

"MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke #smilelyeyes," Momoa wrote.

Momoa and Clarke played lovers on screen but their connection carried over off-screen too, and their friendship still remains strong.

In 2019, Momoa talked about Clarke's experience with life-threatening brain aneurysms, which Clarke revealed she had to go through in an essay for The New Yorker.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight during the season eight premiere, Momoa said: "She's so brave in helping the world and trying to raise awareness."

He added: "I'm very sad because we almost lost her numerous times. I love her to bits and she's here and she's going to do great things with it and teach the world."

Their journey together began when they first met after being cast in "Game of Thrones," and in 2017 Clarke recounted their very first meeting.

"I walked in and from the other side of this enormous lobby I hear 'WIFEY!'" Clarke said . "And this huge Hawaiian man comes bounding over to me, picks me up, and genuinely gets me in a rugby tackle to the floor. It was only when he picked me back up and kind of dusted me off that I was like, 'Who are you?'"

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Insider

Insider

119K+
Followers
12K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emilia Clarke
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
David Benioff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khaleesi#Bench Press#Game Of Thrones#Hbo#The New Yorker#Hawaiian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What's The Age Difference Between Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa?

As one of Hollywood's most talked about and celebrated couples, fans will be glad to know that Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's relationship is still going strong after 15 years. As previously reported by Insider, the pair first met back in 2005 at a jazz bar. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in 2017, Momoa reminisced over the time Bonet introduced herself to the "Aquaman" actor. "I turned to my friend and was like [pretends to scream]. I had f**king fireworks going off inside, man," he said (per Insider).
CelebritiesPosted by
Mens Journal

No, Jason Momoa Isn’t on the Keto Diet. Here’s How He Eats to Get Ripped

It might surprise you to learn self-proclaimed red meat lover Jason Momoa isn’t on the paleo or keto diet. What’s not a surprise is he’s a big freaking guy—especially if your first Momoa sighting was the actor as Khal Drogo, a Dothraki khalasar chieftain in Game of Thrones. If that’s the case, you’ve always had the impression of Momoa being a mammoth human. Standing at 6’4″, the actor’s got an imposing frame—and adding slabs of muscle doesn’t take a gargantuan effort. If you’re curious how the actor trains to become a superhero the likes of Aquaman and stay limber on the reg, check out Warrior Workouts: Jason Momoa’s Trainer Shares the Secret Sauce of Shaping a Superhero. That said, Momoa’s trainer and healer, Damian Viera, does have Momoa clean up his act to get that shrink-wrapped look for blockbusters like Aquaman.
CelebritiesRochester Sentinel

Emilia Clarke was 'weird fan' around Beyonce

Emilia Clarke cried when she met Beyonce. The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress thinks she disappointed the ‘Formation’ singer when she proved to be a “weird fan” when they were introduced to one another.
RelationshipsPosted by
Parade

Talk About a Sweet Girl! Find Out All About Jason Momoa's "Perfect" Life With Wife Lisa Bonet

As someone who’s gone from living in a hotel to starring in Aquaman, Jason Momoa is living proof that anything can happen—including marrying a major Generation X goddess-like Lisa Bonet! The 42-year-old actor may have conquered Hollywood with his big pecs, big smiles and boundless enthusiasm—as well as his acclaimed performances in projects like The Red Road, See and the new Netflix film Sweet Girl—but it’s his long-term romance with his wife that makes him proudest of all.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Jason Momoa Knows Where His Walk of Fame Star Should Go

One of those stars who just seems to have hit all the right notes in Hollywood recently is Jason Momoa. From his role as Aquaman in DC's Extended Universe, to Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and even taking his place on a rock climbing reality TV show, Momoa shines on the screen. To confirm his place among the Hollywood elite, Momoa was earlier this year on the list of stars who have earned themselves a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, with the ceremony to come sometime in the future. While there are no specific details about the location of where the stars for the newcomers will be placed, Momoa knows where he would like to see his star go, which he revealed when appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Jason Momoa says he won’t let his children watch him in Game of Thrones

Jason Momoa has opened up about his family and his acting roles in a new interview.Speaking to Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa over the weekend (August 14), Momoa described his two children, Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12, as his “biggest fans” and shared his excitement for showing them films he’s appeared in recently. “They’re gonna see a lot things that papa’s been doing,” the 42-year-old actor said about his most recent films, Sweet Girl and Dune. He went on to say that his children will not, however, see him in his role as Khal Drogo in Game of...
Celebritiescelebritypage.com

GOT Stars Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke Reunite

Game of Thrones stars Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke, who played Khal Drogo and Daenerys Targaryen, reunited this past weekend when they celebrated showrunner David Benioff's birthday. Momoa and Clarke were a couple on Game of Thrones for only one season but they stayed friends in real life afterwards. When...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The reunion of two Game of Thrones actors

They know each other very well and thanks to the series of Game of Thrones shared a story that left its mark on fans of the epic show HBO. Emilia Clarke Y Jason Momoa They met again and celebrated the occasion through Instagram, where the young actress uploaded a photo with her former partner in which the actors are very happy. The image did not go unnoticed and more than two million people liked it.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Sweet Girl’ Review: Jason Momoa Actioner a Better Showcase for Isabela Merced

Where to start with a movie like “Sweet Girl?” Its co-screenwriter is Gregg Hurwitz, the scribe of the infamous 2017 feature “The Book of Henry,” and, really, “Sweet Girl” feels like a sister to that movie. Both features espouse a dark narrative rooted in the social issues of the day before a big right turn onto “Are You Kidding Me?” Avenue. Things get weird and that weirdness probably seemed unique to everyone involved.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jason Momoa Shares The Impact Film Had On His Childhood, And Why He Makes Movies Like Sweet Girl

Jason Momoa’s films and television series have taken audiences to completely unexpected realms, from the undersea kingdoms of Atlantis to the scorched deserts of Essos (in the show Game of Thrones). He likes to use his projects to take viewers on new adventures, and as he sat down with us to discuss his latest Netflix movie Sweet Girl, he opened up about why he chooses films like this, and the impact movies had on him at an early age.
MoviesMiami Herald

‘Sweet Girl’ review: Jason Momoa action-thriller packs brawn and brains

"Sweet Girl" may appear to be your average action-thriller, but it proves itself to be anything but. Director Brian Andrew Mendoza's Pittsburgh-shot and -set film premiered Friday on Netflix. Everything about its first hour-plus would lead viewers to believe it's a slick but relatively standard revenge flick about a man who makes some unfortunate decisions after being pushed to the brink. There are chases, shootouts, hand-to-hand combat and even an attempt to flee the authorities that culminates on top of PNC Park.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Emilia Clarke’s Solo Character Will Be Getting Even More Attention In The Star Wars Universe

Long before he met Leia Organa, Han Solo was sweet on Qi’ra, played in Solo: A Star Wars Story by Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke. However, by the time the 2018 Star Wars movie was over, Han and Qi’ra had embarked down different life paths, and it doesn’t look like Clarke will be reprising the latter anytime soon, if at all. Fortunately for fans of Qi’ra, she’s been featured in Star Wars comics in recent months, and we’ll be seeing even more of her in this medium later this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy