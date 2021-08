Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for all four seasons of Channel Zero. The minds behind the critically acclaimed SYFY horror series Channel Zero are back with a new Netflix show this month. Brand New Cherry Flavor will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, August 13th, an appropriate date for the limited horror series to debut. Rosa Salazar, who led the 2019 action sci-fi Alita: Battle Angel, plays an aspiring actress in 90s Los Angeles. When a big time Hollywood producer betrays her, Salazar’s Lisa Nova plans her revenge through supernatural means and dark magic. Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion serve as showrunners for the Netflix series, though both have worked together in the past. In 2016, Antosca helped turn a series of Creepypastas — short stories published over the internet that often go viral — into a full fledged anthology series on the SYFY Channel. Zion helped write later episodes of the series.