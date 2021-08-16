Cancel
Public Health

Your Career: Remote-Work Policies After the Pandemic

By Allison M. Vaillancourt
The Chronicle of Higher Education
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow much say should faculty and staff members have over where and when they work?. Across academe, conversations are underway about the pros and cons of remote, in-office, and hybrid styles of working. Higher education — like all big sectors — contains too many different kinds of labor to dictate a “one size fits all” solution. But there is a way for campus administrators to move academe toward a more humane workplace culture: Don’t let the power over remote-work policies rest entirely in the hands of supervisors.

PoliticsSouthwest Virginia Today

OPINION: The curious politics of remote work

A curious thing happened during last week’s special session of the General Assembly. Well, maybe many curious things, but this is the one that we’re interested in today: At one point, state Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, introduced a budget amendment to require all state employees who have been working remotely to return to their offices within 30 days.
Public Healthnewsitem.com

5 tools to help your remote-work business click

Pre-pandemic, working from home was often considered a perk rather than a requirement. But once COVID-19 struck, many companies shifted to a remote-first work environment — a change that’s now permanent in some cases. Recent Gallup research data shows that, on average, 52% of all workers, including 72% of those...
EducationHigh Point Enterprise

How the pandemic improved working remotely...everywhere

How the pandemic improved working remotely...everywhere. When the coronavirus forced a sudden shift to online learning, families like mine had to make a radical change in lifestyle. As a technologist, you likely had to tap into your years of experience to help your own students continue their schooling from home,...
California StateSacramento Bee

Lost your job during the pandemic? California will give you $2,500 to train for new work

California will soon pay up to $2,500 in grants for workers laid off during the coronavirus pandemic to help them go to college or train for a new job. Using money from the federal COVID-19 relief package, Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers set aside $500 million in this year’s state budget to make it easier for hundreds of thousands of workers to get the education necessary for a career transition, state officials said.
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Most Research Administrators Would Switch Jobs for Flexibility at Work

A recent survey of more than 1,600 research administrators found that most prefer flexible work arrangements and are willing to find another employer that offers them, if necessary. The National Council of University Research Administrators, a professional association, polled its members in July on whether they want to continue working...
Public HealthThrive Global

Advantages of maintaining the right work-life balance after Pandemic

In any organization, the most crucial aspect of creating a successful team is work-life balance. In the early 1990, work-life balance was considered a secondary perk of working in a big or employee-centric organization. So much so that at times, having a work-life balance was maybe the only indicator of a ‘Best Place to Work’ organization.
Chicago, ILchicagobooth.edu

People want working from home to stick after the pandemic subsides

With widespread lockdowns abruptly forcing businesses to halt nonessential, in-person activity, the COVID-19 pandemic drove a mass social experiment in working from home, according to Jose Maria Barrero of the Mexico Autonomous Institute of Technology, Stanford’s Nicholas Bloom, and Chicago Booth’s Steven J. Davis. The researchers launched a survey of US workers, starting in May 2020 and continuing in waves for more than a year since, to capture a range of information including workers’ attitudes about their new remote arrangements. The survey results suggest not only that people’s perceptions of working from home have exceeded their expectations, but also that they would like to continue doing it after the pandemic ends—even more frequently than their employers are planning. These charts offer snapshots of people’s time spent working from home in the United States during the pandemic, their impressions of the experience, and their postpandemic outlook.
Collegesiu.edu

IU resources for remote work arrangements

If new or continued remote work has been made available on your campus or in your unit, staff and temporary employees may make a request to their supervisor to work remotely. Once discussed with your supervisor, your remote work arrangement must be officially requested, approved and recorded in the Remote Work Arrangement System.
Scienceacademictransfer.com

Postdoc ‘Adaptive policy management in pandemics’

As the future of medicine and society is determined by complex, interdisciplinary problems, we offer you the challenge to work at the frontier of relevant research with complexity science methods fitting these challenges. In case you are the person who feels personally addressed by this job-description, we offer you a co-leading researcher position in this ambitious and inspiring research project.
Career Development & AdviceChicago Public Radio

Is Remote Work Here To Stay?

As the Delta variant surge continues, many companies are delaying their return to the office and mandating vaccines to protect employees. Reset takes calls from listeners and speaks with a remote work expert to discuss the future of the traditional 9-to-5 workday. GUEST: Tsedal Neeley, professor at Harvard Business School...
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Students Disenrolled, Faculty Member Fired for Flouting Covid-Safety Rules

At colleges where the Covid-19 vaccine is required for enrollment, not providing proof of vaccination could cost you — big time. The University of Virginia made headlines yesterday for disenrolling 238 students — about 1 percent of the student population — who did not receive the vaccine, CBS19 reported. Of those students, only 49 had selected courses for the upcoming semester.
EducationThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Teaching: Fall Plans Shift From Excitement to Unease

I give an overview of how the fast-approaching semester is shaping up, and invite you to share what’s on your mind. I share an advice column from January that continues to resonate. I pass along some recent articles on teaching you may have missed. I remind you about an ongoing...
Relationship AdviceSilicon Republic

How to improve your communication skills when working remotely

Communication skills have become more important than ever, but the way we communicate at work has changed. The last 18 months have plunged much of the world’s office workforce into a remote setting. Almost overnight, many employees and businesses had to adjust to fully remote communication. Having done it for...
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

At Colleges with Vaccine-or-Test Mandates, Thousands Have Yet to Comply

To prevent big Covid-19 outbreaks this fall, colleges should conduct surveillance testing of community members who aren’t vaccinated, according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. West Virginia University’s return-to-campus plan does just that: Students, staff, and faculty must either upload proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test, taken within 48 hours of arriving on campus.
Atlanta, GAThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Spelman College Faculty Refuses to Teach in Person, Citing Covid-19 Concerns

In a Thursday-morning email to students, Spelman College’s Faculty Council announced that faculty members would not teach in person, protesting the lack of “clear and enforceable protocol and safety guidelines” for face-to-face teaching. “Most faculty will use alternative instructional methods for course delivery,” said the email, from an 11-member body...
Educationpncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
Boston, MABoston University

University Launches Remote Work Website

Focus on guidelines and toolkits for navigating the new hybrid workplace. Boston University launched a Remote Work at BU website on Monday, offering detailed guidelines and toolkits for staff and managers navigating the new policy. Online applications for employees to request remote work will be available on the website beginning Monday. August 16.

