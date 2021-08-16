Your Career: Remote-Work Policies After the Pandemic
How much say should faculty and staff members have over where and when they work? Across academe, conversations are underway about the pros and cons of remote, in-office, and hybrid styles of working. Higher education — like all big sectors — contains too many different kinds of labor to dictate a "one size fits all" solution. But there is a way for campus administrators to move academe toward a more humane workplace culture: Don't let the power over remote-work policies rest entirely in the hands of supervisors.
