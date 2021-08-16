Cancel
Tulsa, OK

City of Tulsa reopens online permit center

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa has reopened its self-service portal service.

The City has been taking paper applications for permits since the ransomware attack in May.

The only permits that cannot be filed online are those for Commercial Priority review, Commercial Repair, Certificate of Occupancy, Residential Repair, and Demolition Permit applications.

If you are applying for those permits, email the application to cotdevsvcs@cityoftulsa.org. You can also visit the permit center in person on the 4th floor of City Hall.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
Oklahoma Government
