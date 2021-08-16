Cancel
Red Sox sweep Orioles behind another strong effort from Eduardo Rodriguez

By Stephen Hewitt
Sentinel & Enterprise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEduardo Rodriguez is looking more like himself again, and if his latest performance is any indication, he has plenty more to give as the Red Sox make their push toward the playoffs. The left-hander tossed six strong innings to lead the Red Sox to a series sweep over the Orioles...

