ST. PAUL, MN (August 18, 2021) - The St. Paul Saints were two outs from victory and saw it slip away in the ninth. They managed to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth only to give up four in the 10th and lose 11-7 to the Iowa Cubs on Wednesday night at CHS Field in front of 6,904. The loss snaps a string of seven consecutive extra inning wins and drops their record to 50-42. With the Saints up 6-5 in the ninth, Jovani Moran came on to try and close it out. With one out, pinch-hitter Greg Diechmann hit a solo homer to right to tie the game at seven. Ian Miller followed with a walk and stole second. That proved to be huge as Nick Martini came through with a two-out RBI single to center putting the I-Cubs up 7-6.