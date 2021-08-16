Virtual Noon Yoga

During quarantine, everyone was worried about wether things will go back to normal. During that time, I wondered as well, will I be able to have a graduation? Would I be able to meet my friends one last time, before we separate, creating our own little path in the world. To be honest, I was depressed thinking about how it wasn't going the way I planned. I had prom with my friends secretly, because I didn't want my parents finding out. (I was on house arrest). And then I was just handed my diploma and baam, I graduated from high school just like that.