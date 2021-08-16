Cancel
Workouts

Virtual Noon Yoga

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion Depot offers free weekly noon hour Intermediate Yoga classes for those of us looking for a mid-day break every Tuesday. Our free weekly yoga classes are going digital! Roll out your mat at home and follow along during our virtual yoga class with Studio 9-to-5. Every Tuesday at noon over the next few weeks we will be live streaming your favorite class so you don’t miss a beat. Use your phone or laptop to follow along. Reservations are not required for attendance. Have a yoga mat, water, and towel if needed.

