Artists may travel abroad for stimulation to start their work. Drawing inspiration from the world in which I live, that being a rural agricultural community in Wisconsin, is how I find my voice. I believe it was Jacques Maritain who wrote that “beauty is rare.” I disagree with that viewpoint. I believe beauty is everywhere but during our daily rush of life, it is often ignored or not even perceived. Looking for loveliness is what motivates my art. Finding the resplendent in what most would consider the ordinary is what compels me to step into my studio. The juxtaposition of hues, textures, light, and shadows on the canvas or panel allows me to tell my story. The one thing that unites my varied styles, mediums, and subject matter is color. I take great joy in sharing the beauty of which I see.