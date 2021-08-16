Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davidson County, NC

Davidson County Schools students' first day of school is Monday, August 16 | 'Very hopeful for this year'

By Ben Smart
Posted by 
WFMY NEWS2
WFMY NEWS2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IYBSv_0bSsTCRJ00

Thousands of students will head back to the classroom for in-person learning in Davidson County Schools for the start of the fall semester on Monday, August 16.

There are about 18,000 students who attend Davidson County Schools, according to district data.

Masks are optional for students and staff in routine school settings, despite recommendations from the Davidson County Health Department and NCDHHS that everyone, including the fully vaccinated, wear face coverings in K-12 schools.

However, masks are required on school buses due to difficulties with ventilation, social distancing, and other preventive measures.

Davidson County Schools has offered a school opening plan with COVID-19 safety measures, including guidance for visitors, face coverings, isolation/quarantine, cleaning protocols, and schools closures due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Davidson County Schools 2021-2022 academic calendar can be found here.

WFMY News 2 spoke with several parents and guardians on Sunday to hear their perspectives regarding the fall semester starting Monday.

Ariel Davis is the mother of a third-grade student. Her daughter Lacie attends Davidson County Schools.

"In this house, we are very excited to be going back into the classroom. And very hopeful for this year," Davis said.

Davis said her daughter is looking forward to seeing her friends in school, as well as learning in person, given that End-of-Grade (EOG) exams typically begin at the end of third grade in North Carolina.

"I am really hoping that she has a better year than last year. I know she's not the only one - a lot of students struggled last year, being away from the classroom and not getting that one on one time," Davis said.

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis said she has been pleased with how Davidson County Schools is handling the situation.

"Davidson County Schools did decide to make masks optional. And I think that's going to help her because she did worry every day. 'Mom, pull my mask up, pull my mask up, pull my mask up.' I felt like that was a distraction," Davis said.

Linda Price is the grandmother of a third-grade student, Jase, who is also in Davidson County Schools.

"I think it's going to be a lot better for him," Price said about the return to class. "We did the Chromebook this past year, part of the time. I just feel like he didn't learn as much as he would have if he had been in a classroom with a teacher."

Price said Jase is excited to see his friends and participate in sports at school.

"I think the children need to be in school. They need that socialization time, and time with their friends, instead of just everybody at home," she said.

Regarding the decision to make masks optional, Price said she supports this rule.

"I am glad they are not wearing the masks this year. I know they have been saying kids are getting sick. Luckily, we haven't, and I don't know anybody personally that's even had COVID at all. But for us, our faith is in the Lord. We trust God to take care of him. We pray to take care of him and all the other kids there," Price said.

Comments / 0

WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Davidson County, NC
Education
County
Davidson County, NC
Davidson County, NC
Health
Davidson County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#First Day Of School#K 12 Schools#School Buses#Ncdhhs#Wfmy News#Price#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Jackson County, KYnolangroupmedia.com

Jackson County High School Announces Positive COVID-19 Case In-School and Student Exposure to Positive COVID case Outside of School

Principal Brian Harris made the following announcement vis Social Media on Friday (Aug 20, 2021) morning:. "We were alerted by the Health Department that we did have a positive COVID-19 case here at school. We also had another positive case outside of school that involved several students being exposed. We are doing our best to minimize the risk here in our building. We will continue to wipe desks, wear masks properly, social distance, and practice proper hand-hygiene.
Jefferson County, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Jefferson Co. BOE to mandate masks at first day of school Monday

MARTINSBURG -- After a nearly three hour meeting Friday filled with information, discussion and public comment for and against a mask mandate, the Jefferson County Board of Education ultimately passed a motion requiring masks, indoors until Sept. 27, at which time they will reevaluate. One theme echoed from board members...
Hopkins County, KYMessenger

Whalen: Students, staff adjusting to mask mandates

Masks and all, Dawson Springs Independent Schools Superintendent Leonard Whalen said the new school year is off to a great start. “It is going amazingly well,” he said. “I think kids are ecstatic to be back.”. Since school started on Aug. 11, the Hopkins County Health Department has reported seven...
Education740thefan.com

North Dakota K-12 student performance slipped in 2020-2021 school year

BISMARCK (KFGO) – The pandemic and distance learning had a profound effect on K-12 students in North Dakota last year according to the head of the State Dept. of Public Instruction. “All of our students experienced a decline in the core subjects of math, reading, english and science,” said State...
Educationkrwg.org

Rapid Response protocols changing for NM public schools

SANTA FE -- At this time, the New Mexico Public Education Department will not be requiring schools to close upon reaching four Rapid Responses in 14 days, but will instead work with schools to implement enhanced COVID-safe practices that will maintain in-person learning as much as possible. The department is...
Beaufort County, NCWNCT

Beaufort County Schools reverses course, requires masks for first 30 days of school year

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Beaufort County Schools became the latest to reverse course and require face masks for all students and staff for the upcoming school year. The BCS school board held a special meeting on Wednesday and voted 6-3 to require masks for all students and staff on campus and for buses and other school vehicles. The mandate will be put into effect when the school year begins this Monday.
Concord, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Parents split after Cabarrus County school board mandates masks for students

CONCORD, N.C. — Masks were front and center at four school board meetings across the Charlotte area on Monday night as students get ready to head back to the classroom. Three of those school districts decided to reverse their mask-optional policy and will now require face coverings for the upcoming year. Students and teachers in Burke, Cabarrus and Gaston County schools will now have to wear masks.
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Kern County teachers' share greatest hopes for new school year

As tens of thousands of students return to school campuses this week in Kern County — many of them for the very first time since March 2020 — The Californian asked teachers their greatest hopes for the new academic year. We asked teachers from all grade levels, different subjects, veteran...

Comments / 0

Community Policy