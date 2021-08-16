Davidson County Schools students' first day of school is Monday, August 16 | 'Very hopeful for this year'

Thousands of students will head back to the classroom for in-person learning in Davidson County Schools for the start of the fall semester on Monday, August 16.

There are about 18,000 students who attend Davidson County Schools, according to district data.

Masks are optional for students and staff in routine school settings, despite recommendations from the Davidson County Health Department and NCDHHS that everyone, including the fully vaccinated, wear face coverings in K-12 schools.

However, masks are required on school buses due to difficulties with ventilation, social distancing, and other preventive measures.

Davidson County Schools has offered a school opening plan with COVID-19 safety measures, including guidance for visitors, face coverings, isolation/quarantine, cleaning protocols, and schools closures due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Davidson County Schools 2021-2022 academic calendar can be found here.

WFMY News 2 spoke with several parents and guardians on Sunday to hear their perspectives regarding the fall semester starting Monday.

Ariel Davis is the mother of a third-grade student. Her daughter Lacie attends Davidson County Schools.

"In this house, we are very excited to be going back into the classroom. And very hopeful for this year," Davis said.

Davis said her daughter is looking forward to seeing her friends in school, as well as learning in person, given that End-of-Grade (EOG) exams typically begin at the end of third grade in North Carolina.

"I am really hoping that she has a better year than last year. I know she's not the only one - a lot of students struggled last year, being away from the classroom and not getting that one on one time," Davis said.

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Davis said she has been pleased with how Davidson County Schools is handling the situation.

"Davidson County Schools did decide to make masks optional. And I think that's going to help her because she did worry every day. 'Mom, pull my mask up, pull my mask up, pull my mask up.' I felt like that was a distraction," Davis said.

Linda Price is the grandmother of a third-grade student, Jase, who is also in Davidson County Schools.

"I think it's going to be a lot better for him," Price said about the return to class. "We did the Chromebook this past year, part of the time. I just feel like he didn't learn as much as he would have if he had been in a classroom with a teacher."

Price said Jase is excited to see his friends and participate in sports at school.

"I think the children need to be in school. They need that socialization time, and time with their friends, instead of just everybody at home," she said.

Regarding the decision to make masks optional, Price said she supports this rule.

"I am glad they are not wearing the masks this year. I know they have been saying kids are getting sick. Luckily, we haven't, and I don't know anybody personally that's even had COVID at all. But for us, our faith is in the Lord. We trust God to take care of him. We pray to take care of him and all the other kids there," Price said.