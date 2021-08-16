Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Get a free brat outside American Family Field Monday courtesy of Johnsonville

TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
MILWAUKEE -- August 16 is National Bratwurst Day, and Johnsonville is celebrating with free brats for everyone!

The day celebrates "brats, grilling, and good times," according to Johnsonville.

Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, fans can roll up to Helfaer Field outside American Family Field and pick up a free bratwrust.

Fans will then be encouraged to "pay it forward" by making a donation to the Brewers Community Foundation.

Enjoy your free sausage, Milwaukee!

