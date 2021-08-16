One Injured in Lake Ontario Boating Accident

A man suffered what police say are non-life-threatening injuries after being attacked by another man with a knife in Ithaca Thursday afternoon. The victim claims the suspect approached him in the 400 block of West State Street, displayed two knives and started to attack him. While attempting to flee, the victim dropped a backpack he was carrying. The suspect picked up the backpack and took off from the area in a car on West State Street. The victim and suspect are believed to know each other.