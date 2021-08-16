Cancel
Wayne County, NY

One Injured in Lake Ontario Boating Accident

By Steve Penstone
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 5 days ago
One person was injured early Sunday when a 21-foot boat collided with an object in Lake Ontario. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the collision damaged the boat and its engine and it began taking on water. The four persons on board were able to make it to shore and...

FL Radio Group

Motorcycle Accident in Wayne County

A Williamson man was taken to the hospital Friday evening, following a motorcycle accident. Bradley Keirsbilck, of Williamson, was riding his motorcycle near the traffic light at Knickerbocker Road. Slowing for traffic, he lost control of his vehicle. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for his injuries. Get the...
FL Radio Group

Flash Flooding Strikes the Finger Lakes

Friday 3am UPDATE- Cleanup is ongoing in the Finger Lakes today after 3 to 8 inches of rain fell in the Finger Lakes this week. Seneca County Sheriff, Tim Luce, has issued a high water advisory for Cayuga Lake, Seneca Lake, and the Cayuga-Seneca Canal. The high water advisory includes a “no wake zone” within 500 feet of shore when traveling on the lakes. Also, Seneca County Sheriff Luce, advises boaters to be aware of floating debris in the water. The high water advisory will remain in effect until further notice. A boating advisory has been issued for Keuka Lake.
FL Radio Group

Missing Person in Penn Yan

The Penn Yan Police department is asking for the public’s help in locating Carlee Walker, age 23. Walker, a white female approximately 5’4,” was last seen wearing black pants and a black t-shirt with a skull upon it.Those with information are advised to call the Penn Yan Police at 315-536-4426.
FL Radio Group

Geneva Woman Accused of Driving on Suspended License

A Geneva woman was ticketed by Penn Yan Police following a traffic stop in the village Friday. Cheli Austin was observed driving on Lake Street while having a suspended New York State driver’s license. A traffic stop was initiated and she was cited for the offense. Austin was issued an...
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County COVID Report

COVID numbers continue to rise in Cayuga County. Currently, there are nine COVID related hospitalizations at Auburn Community Hospital. The Cayuga County Health Department will be holding a walk-in vaccination clinic Tuesday, the 24th, from 3:00-4:00pm at the Scipio Fire Department. Both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available. Those age 12 and up are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine; anyone under 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
FL Radio Group

Lyons Man Accused of Trespassing in Phelps

A Lyons man faces trespass charges in Ontario County following his arrest Friday. Michael Dinehart was arrested in Rochester following the investigation into an ongoing trespass complaint that occurred at a home in Phelps where he was allegedly staying without the consent of the owner. Dinehart was taken into custody...
FL Radio Group

Canandaigua Man Accused of Public Lewdness

State Police arrested a Canandaigua man on a charge of public lewdness. 25-year old Logan Kneut’s arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred last weekend in a convenience store parking lot in Manchester. Kneut was released on an appearance ticket. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger...
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested for Damaging A Stop Sign

On August 18, 2021 at 5:00 P.M. The Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Aiden J. Franco (25) of Seneca Falls for criminal mischief in the fourth degree. The arrest follows an incident on August 7, 2021 in which it was discovered that Franco had intentionally damaged an illuminated stop sign on Water Street in Seneca Falls. Franco was issued an appearance ticket and released. He is to appear in the Seneca Falls Town Court on October 4, 2021 at 12:00 P.M.
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Woman Arrested on Warrant

On Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 2:25 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Beth A. Vandemortel, age 54, of Waterloo, New York. The arrest stems from a bench warrant that was issued by the Town of Seneca Falls Court after she failed to complete the community service hours required after a conditional discharge. Vandemortel was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility in order to await arraignment in the Seneca County Centralized Arraignment Part Court.
FL Radio Group

Police: Man Attacked With Knife in Ithaca

A man suffered what police say are non-life-threatening injuries after being attacked by another man with a knife in Ithaca Thursday afternoon. The victim claims the suspect approached him in the 400 block of West State Street, displayed two knives and started to attack him. While attempting to flee, the victim dropped a backpack he was carrying. The suspect picked up the backpack and took off from the area in a car on West State Street. The victim and suspect are believed to know each other.
FL Radio Group

Flooding Forces Road Closures in Yates County

Flooding in Yates County late Wednesday night brought with it some road closures. State Route 54 is closed between Seneca Milo Road and Bellis Road. Also, Guyanoga Road from Branchport to Belknap Hill Road is closed. Moon Hill Road is closed to all traffic. Local traffic can access it from...
FL Radio Group

Savannah Man Accused of Criminal Mischief

The investigation into an incident that happened on August 14th in Wayne County has resulted in the arrest of a Savannah man. Dee Elliott is accused of damaging both a wall and television during a domestic incident at his Hogback Road home. Elliott was charged with criminal mischief and was...
FL Radio Group

Flooding Closes One Steuben County High School Building for Entire Year

One Steuben County high school will not be able to welcome back students this year after this week’s damaging flooding in the southern part of the county. The Jasper Troupsburg High School sustained extensive damage and will be available to students all year long. The district is looking into using the vacant Greenwood school and on a temporary basis, the Bryant School, in Hornell for its high school.
FL Radio Group

Ontario Man Arrested for Assault

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of an Ontario NY man following the investigation of a Domestic Violence complaint. Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jacob M Daskiewich, age 26, of Brown Square in the Town of Ontario, for Assault 3rd, Aggravated Family Offense, Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, and Obstruction of Governmental Administration. It is alleged that Jacob was in a physical altercation with a family member. Jacob put his hands around said individual’s throat and struck the individual in the face numerous times with a closed fist causing physical injury.
FL Radio Group

NYSEG Working to Restore Natural Gas Service in Penn Yan

Flooding in Penn Yan Wednesday damaged New York State Electric and Gas Corporation’s natural gas system, which led to a disruption of service to about 144 customers. Crews worked through the day Thursday repairing infrastructure damage before completing necessary pressure checks to the system. Crews have begun restoring natural gas service to impacted customers. To restore service, crews will have to access each customers’ home to safely re-light customer appliances.
FL Radio Group

Car Catches on Fire Following Seneca County Crash

Three people escaped injury Monday night after their car crashed in Seneca County and caught on fire. 21-year old David VanHouten, of Waterloo, was traveling south on Smith Road when he lost control of his car while attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Thorne Road and went into a ditch. Junius firefighters put out the fire. The vehicle was a total loss.
FL Radio Group

Governor Cuomo Declares State of Emergency in Steuben County

Governor Andrew Cuomo Thursday declared a state of emergency in Steuben County as state agencies continue to respond to Tropical Storm Fred. Widespread flash flooding occurred in the evening and overnight hours in parts of Steuben County on Wednesday, resulting in several water rescues and evacuations. A 17-person Swift Water Rescue crew including Department of Environmental Conservation, State Police, and Office of Fire Prevention and Control personnel was deployed and responded to multiple flooded homes in six different municipalities. Steuben County is estimating more than 120 homes were damaged by floodwaters. All DOT maintenance personnel are currently on duty statewide and responding to incidents of flooding as necessary. Shelter supplies such as cots, pillows, blankets, food water, and generators were staged at the Woodhull Fire Department to assist with evacuations. Steuben County remains under a local State of Emergency prohibiting travel in the Towns of West Union, Woodhull, Troupsburg, Tuscarora, Greenwood, Canisteo, Hornellsville, and Jasper.
FL Radio Group

DEC Investigating Manure Spill at Cayuga County Dairy Farm

Approximately 30-to-50-THOUSAND gallons of manure may have been accidentally released into a tributary of Big Salmon Creek in Cayuga County on Wednesday. The DEC is investigating after a manure transfer line was found to be discharging liquid manure at Willett Dairy in Genoa. When the farm became aware of the spill, they took steps to stop, contain and reduce the spill volume.

