United Way of Central Maryland presents its Changemaker Challenge

(Shreveport, LA) – United Way of Northwest Louisiana (UWNWLA) has chosen its top five nominees to be recognized at their Centennial Celebration on August 26. At the event, one nominee will be named Volunteer of the Century and receive $500 to thank them for their outstanding work in the community. The top five nominees include Alvin Moore, Executive Director of Christian Service; Irma Rodgers, President of Martin Luther King – Community Development Corporation; Jana Freeman Forrest, Market President of BOM Bank; Lisa Cronin, CEO of Common Ground Community, Inc.; and Sherry Fuller, Dress for Success Shreveport – Bossier Board Member.
