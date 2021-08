CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Most beachgoers say they know what rip currents are and how to escape one. One woman described her experience of being caught in a rip current. “One time I was jumping off someone’s dock, they have one of the last docks on the creek. I was jumping off and the rip current pulled me way down to further off the dock and they had to use kayaks to come to get me because no one was even able to swim to come and save me,” said Mandi Steinhagen, local.