Kansas State

Pedestrian struck on eastbound Interstate 70 on Kansas side

By Hailey Godburn
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 Monday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on I-70 just past Fairfax Trafficway in Kansas City, Kansas.

According to the crash report from Kansas Highway Patrol, the pedestrian was standing in one of the lanes when he was hit.

Officials said the driver didn't stay at the scene, but was later identified as a 23-year-old KCK woman.

The pedestrian, a 41-year-old man from Joplin, was taken to Truman Medical Center with serious injuries.

Three eastbound lanes were closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

