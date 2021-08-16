Cancel
Trump torches McBroom, Shirkey as ‘RINOs’ for not backing so-called ‘audit’

By Susan J. Demas
Michigan Advance
 5 days ago

Former President Donald Trump is back to slamming Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake) and Sen. Ed McBroom (R-Vulcan) for not standing up for him after his 2020 election loss.

Trump’s latest broadside came in a Thursday statement, as he’s been permanently banned from Twitter, torching the two GOP leaders as Republicans in Name Only (RINOs) “standing in the way of a full Forensic Audit in Michigan.”

So-called “forensic audits” modeled after one in Arizona do not meat election officials’ standards and would come after more than 250 state and local audits in Michigan did not show widespread problems that would change the results or election fraud. President Joe Biden defeated Trump in Michigan by more than 154,000 votes.

Rep. Steve Carra (R-St. Joseph), who attended a peaceful pro-Trump Lansing rally the same day as the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection and has said he’s running against U.S. Rep. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) in 2022, has introduced a bill calling for an audit in Michigan.

Maybe McBroom is really a Democrat who could not otherwise get elected in Northern Michigan.

– Former President Donald Trump

Trump went on to falsely claim the 2020 election was “Rigged” and the “Crime of the Century!”

“Michigan ’s Republican State Legislators should be ashamed of themselves for allowing this horrible situation to happen. In particular, the incompetent RINO Majority Leader, Mike Shirkey, and Senator Ed McBroom. Maybe McBroom is really a Democrat who could not otherwise get elected in Northern Michigan,” Trump said.

Spokespersons for McBroom and Shirkey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In June, Trump also tore into Shirkey and McBroom after the latter’s Senate Oversight Committee released a report concluding that there was no widespread election fraud in the 2020 election and pilloried right-wing activists seeking to profit by pushing conspiracies. Attorney General Dana Nessel is now probing such actions at McBroom’s request.

McBroom has been widely castigated by GOP activists. The Macomb County GOP this month voted to censure McBroom and other members of the committee over the report, the Detroit News reported. McBroom, a former GOP House member, represents the Upper Peninsula.

Shirkey and other Michigan GOP leaders met with Trump at the White House and discussed overturning his 2020 election loss, which the Legislature did not attempt to do. Shirkey has endorsed the conspiracy theory that “dead people voted” in 2020 and called the insurrection was a “hoax,” falsely claiming Trump supporters were not behind it.

Michigan Republicans this year have introduced a 39-bill package that would restrict absentee ballot boxes, strengthen voter ID requirements and more. Voter restriction bills have been introduced in 48 states.

Trump’s message in June was largely the same: “Michigan state Sens. Mike Shirkey and Ed McBroom are doing everything possible to stop voter audits in order to hide the truth about November 3rd,” Trump said in a statement Thursday. “The Senate ‘investigation’ of the election is a cover up and a method of getting out of a forensic audit for the examination of the Presidential contest. Instead of doing a forensic audit, they want to investigate the patriots who have fought for the truth and who are exposing a very possibly rigged election. The truth will come out and RINOs will pay at the polls, especially with primary voters and expected challenges.”

Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock Facebook post on Mike Lindell’s “symposium,” Aug. 10, 2021

Many GOP activists have continued to push Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election, with My Pillow founder Mike Lindell holding a “Cyber Symposium” last week that again failed to prove there was election fraud in 2020. Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock wrote on Facebook Tuesday: “Watching my friend Mike Lindell on FrankSpeech.com right now! Shouldn’t we all want to learn everything we can about election integrity? I say YES.”

The Michigan Democratic Party on Friday blasted Michigan Republicans for “extremism.”

“The MIGOP has completely given themselves over to a dangerously corrosive extremism that has them still attempting to work the refs long after everyone else has gone home. Continuing to pursue proof that confirms all of the many election conspiracy theories nearly a year after the last ballot was cast displays how far gone Republicans are,” said Rodericka Applewhaite, MDP spokesperson. “Permanently stuck in 2020, Republican party leaders have made it clear to Michiganders that they’re not concerned with their present, much less their future as workers and small businesses get sidelined.”

The post Trump torches McBroom, Shirkey as 'RINOs' for not backing so-called 'audit' appeared first on Michigan Advance .

