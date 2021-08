The greatest warriors in anime are teaming up in Roblox Anime Warriors. You and your friends will pick a character from your favorite anime show to play through, powering them up and questing throughout the available multiverse. To take on some of the most formidable foes in the game, you’ll need an advantage, and the codes we’ve posted below will provide you with a slight boost to your account to get you started. The more crystals you have, the more characters you can summon to add to your roster.