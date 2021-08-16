Forecast: Tracking more rain for the start of the work week

Monday started with fog due to saturated soils from Sunday afternoon's rain. Most of Monday will be dry, but scattered showers will be possible for the afternoon. Rain will be less widespread at a 40% chance of scattered showers. Threats include localized heavy rain and gusty winds.

The trough of low pressure in the upper levels of our atmosphere that is helping initiate this wetter weather pattern will be short-lived. Another ridge of high pressure builds in by midweek, bringing us right back up to typical mid-August conditions with mostly sunny skies.

Tropical Update

As of Monday, Tropical Storm Fred has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, is moving to the north at 10 mph and the center is less than 60 miles south of Panama City, Florida. Fred is expected to make landfall along the Florida Panhandle as a tropical storm on Monday. Heavy rainfall, tropical storm force winds and dangerous storm surge will all be a concern though Tuesday for parts of the southeast. The threat for isolated tornadoes is not ruled out.

Grace is currently a Tropical Depression with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and moving west at 15 mph. The center is currently near Haiti. Grace is expected to move through the Caribbean over the next several days and then into the southern Gulf by the Yucatan Peninsula. At this time, the forecast track stays south of the area, but we urge you to keep up to date with the forecast through the week as it is likely to change.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of afternoon scattered showers and storms. Southeast wind at 5 mph.

HIGH: 94°



MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of rain early. Southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

LOW: 75 °

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny skies with a 20% chance of an isolated shower. South wind at 5 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 96°

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST:

