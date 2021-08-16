Cancel
Economy

NEWSMAKER: CEO Ryan Kennedy details Atom Power's manufacturing plant plans

By John Downey
Charlotte Business Journal
 5 days ago
A new focus on the burgeoning electric-vehicle charging market is driving Atom Power's push into manufacturing with a plant expected to open in the region next year.

Charlotte, NC
The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

