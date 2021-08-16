Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Shirley Fry obituary

By Richard Evans
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xft0k_0bSsRQKz00

Shirley Fry, who has died aged 94, was a member of the elite club of 10 female tennis players who have won all four grand slam singles titles. She also won all four grand slams in doubles – one of only seven women to have done so.

Despite those great achievements in France, the US, Australia and at Wimbledon , Fry was the least known and least celebrated of the generation of female American players who dominated tennis in the 1950s. While Louise Brough , Doris Hart and Margaret DuPont were grabbing the headlines, Fry was doggedly collecting a cupboard full of major titles a lot further under the radar.

Partly that was because she refused to let the success go to her head, either at the time or later. On being told by the Orlando Sentinel writer David Whitley in 2000 that she had been Billie Jean King’s idol, Fry replied: “That flatters me because I wasn’t that good. I wasn’t a natural. I could run and I could concentrate.”

Those undervalued assets were good enough to bring a decade of consistent success at the highest level even though her tireless chase-and-retrieve game did not always meet with approval from the purists. On the eve of playing the teenage sensation Maureen “Little Mo” Connolly in a big match, Connolly’s outspoken coach, Teach Tennant, said of Fry: “No one can win playing negative.” Connolly had to play long and hard in that match – and in many others against Fry – to justify her coach’s dismissive remark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CkKVm_0bSsRQKz00
Shirley Fry playing at Wimbledon in 1951. Photograph: Hulton Deutsch/Corbis/Getty Images

The youngest of four children of Ida and Lester Fry, Shirley was born in Akron, Ohio, and educated at Central high school in the city. Encouraged by a father who loved sports and ran a tennis shop, she had begun playing tennis at the age of nine. She was noticed winning matches during her time studying for a degree in human relations at Rollins College, in Winter Park, Florida. She progressed quickly in tennis in the early years of the second world war, reaching the quarter finals of the US Championships at the age of 15, and achieving a world top 10 ranking in the late 1940s.

However, it was not until 1951 that she was able to establish herself as a champion by beating Hart, then ranked world No 1, in the final of the French Championships, where the slow clay courts at Roland Garros were suited to her style. Although she continued to enjoy success on the tournament circuit in the following years, there was no money in amateur tennis and in the mid-50s, she was forced briefly to retire from tennis and to take a job as a copy girl on the St Petersburg Times in Florida.

Her consistency and determination had not gone unnoticed, however, and in 1956 she received an invitation to join the US Wightman Cup team that was due to play Great Britain at Wimbledon that summer. With her travel expenses paid for, Fry embraced the opportunity, staying on in London so that she could play in the Wimbledon championships a few weeks later. There she won both the singles title, beating Britain’s Angela Buxton 6-3, 6-1 in the final, and the mixed doubles title with the American Vic Seixas. Fry’s run to the singles final required her to overcome two of the greatest players of her era – the No 1 seed, Brough, and the No 4 seed Althea Gibson , who would go on to win the title the following year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COY9n_0bSsRQKz00
Shirley Fry, far right, with members of the winning 1956 US Wightman Cup team, from left, Dorothy Head Knode, Beverly Baker Fleitz and Louise Brough, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London. Photograph: Reg Burkett/Getty Images

Not long after winning the Australian championship in 1957, Fry married Karl Irvin, a tennis umpire and advertising executive. She retired from the game to raise their four children and, in later years, took up golf. She never mastered the game to her satisfaction but then she had never been carried away by her exceptional tennis prowess, either.

Karl died in 1976. She is survived by their children, Mark, Scott, Lori and Karen, and 12 grandchildren.

• Shirley Fry, tennis player, born 30 June 1927; died 13 July 2021

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Althea Gibson
Person
Louise Brough
Person
Billie Jean King
Person
Shirley Fry
Person
Doris Hart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#American#Orlando Sentinel#Corbis Getty#Rollins College#The St Petersburg Times#The Us Wightman Cup#The American Vic Seixas#Burkett Getty#Australian#Mark Scott
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Theater & DanceThe Guardian

Marc Márquez: ‘I was afraid I would not have a normal arm again’

Marc Márquez pauses as he ponders what has hit him hardest since injury forced the multiple world champion to climb off his bike. Never happier than when he is racing, he looks up with piercing eyes and delivers a pleasingly frank response. “All the time I miss the feeling of the victory,” he says. “Every time it’s like a drug, you try more and you want more, try more and want more.”
AmericasThe Guardian

Deforestation in Brazilian Amazon hits highest annual level in a decade

Deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon has hit the highest annual level in a decade, a new report has shown, despite increasing global concern over the accelerating devastation since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in 2019. Between August 2020 and July 2021, the rainforest lost 10.476 square kilometers – an area...
U.K.The Guardian

UK imposes sanctions on seven Russians over Navalny poisoning

Sanctions have been imposed on seven Russian nationals accused of involvement in the nerve agent poisoning of the key Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the UK government has said. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) announced that the individuals, said to be members of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB),...
Celebritiesnewspressnow.com

Shirley Kelley turns 90

Shirley Kelley will celebrate her 90th birthday on Aug. 12, 2021. She was born on this day in 1931, in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. Cards may be sent to Shirley at: 28294 State HWY B, Hopkins MO 64461. 0:42. Updated 15 hrs ago. 2:21. Updated 15 hrs ago. 1:48.
TennisBirmingham Star

Andy Murray, Daniel Evans to play in Winston-Salem Open

North Carolina [USA], August 19 (ANI): British pair Andy Murray and Daniel Evans have accepted wild cards into next week's Winston-Salem Open, a hard-court ATP 250 event, the organisers announced on Thursday. Murray, who is a former world no 1 and holds 46 career singles titles, including two at Wimbledon...
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Patsy Kensit: ‘You don’t have to marry all your boyfriends’

We grew up without money: two rooms and an outside loo. I remember shyly cowering behind the coal shed as Mum tried to photograph me, but by the age of four I was playing Mia Farrow’s daughter in The Great Gatsby. I loved the fantasy of acting, the contrast of the worlds in which I lived. It’s not that one was better, but going from life with not very much to this extravagant, surreal set opened my eyes to possibilities.
Public SafetyThe Guardian

Alabama: former police officer given 25-year sentence for shooting suicidal man

A judge has sentenced a former Alabama police officer to 25 years in prison for the shooting death of a suicidal man who was holding a gun to his own head. Former Huntsville police officer William “Ben” Darby was convicted in May of killing Jeffrey Parker in 2018. Darby shot Parker while responding to a call after the man phoned 911 saying he was armed and planned to kill himself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy