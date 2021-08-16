Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

How Contemporary U.S. Literary Fiction Is Beginning To Decolonize

By Dee Das
bookriot.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf we still think of books written by white men as the pinnacle of literature, we will never be able to debunk white supremacy and western imperialism. Like Audre Lorde rightly said, “For the master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house. They may allow us to temporarily beat him at his own game, but they will never enable us to bring about genuine change.” If we are to bring in a future where the works of BIPOC authors are as accessible and rampant as that of white people, then decolonizing your bookshelf is the need of the hour.

bookriot.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audre Lorde
Person
Angie Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Deportation#Literary Fiction#Bipoc#Diaspora#Filipinos#Colombian#Interior Chinatown#Japanese#Korean#Asians#Chinese Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: 10 books to read in August

Summertime, and the reading ... well, it may not be easy, but it's definitely superb. This month's list includes a great comic's take on grief, a story of environmental and family destruction and a noir thriller set in 1970s Mexico City. Not one of these choices quite screams "beach read," but if you've already plowed through a few juicy potboilers, you may be ready for one of these.
Books & Literaturetheiet.org

Book review: ‘World Brain’ by HG Wells

Timely reissue for the visionary author’s prediction nearly a century ago of a global encyclopedia that would gather the world’s knowledge and make it freely available to all. The surest sign of a writer’s fame is when they themselves become a literary hero. This is certainly the case with HG...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

In Praise of the Info Dump: A Literary Case for Hard Science Fiction

It was August, and I was in the middle of a cross-country road trip. After driving all day, I would settle into my sleeping bag at night with a headlamp to read Greg Egan’s Diaspora, a road novel of sorts about the search for interstellar life. Diaspora was my first foray into the subgenre of hard science fiction. It had renewed my awareness that, as earthlings, our lives are subject to physical and chemical laws over which we exert no control—a feeling literature rarely provokes in me. Realism, after all, subordinates the physical in favor of the psychological, creating an illusory, human-centric world. Watching the earth change slowly from behind a bug-splattered windshield, I began to wonder: what does realism risk when it reduces the planet we inhabit to background noise?
Visual Artvineyardgazette.com

Looking to Art to Tell New Story of the Cold War

In 1947, two years after the defeat of Germany, a relatively obscure, Wyoming-born artist set his canvas on the floor of his Long Island home, splattered thick beads of paint across the surface and radically changed the course of American art. But for Louis Menand, professor, New Yorker staff writer...
Books & LiteratureDesiring God

In Defense of Fiction

ABSTRACT: With so many valuable nonfiction books available to Christians, many wonder if reading fiction is worth the time. Others view fiction as a form of escapism, a flight from reality and the world of responsibility. But rightly understood, reading fiction clarifies rather than obscures reality. The subject of literature is life, and the best writers offer a portrait of human experience that awakens us to the real world. Fiction tells the truth in ways nonfiction never could, even as it delights our aesthetic sensibilities in the process. Reading fiction may be a form of recreation, but it is the kind that expands the soul and prepares us to reenter reality.
Boston, MABoston Globe

New England Literary News

In her wise and elegant debut collection “We Hold on to What We Can” (Loom), Sarah Alcott Anderson reminds us of the simple rhythms, and the ripples that move backward and forward across time, touching us in the right now. Anderson, who chairs the English department at Berwick Academy in Maine and runs the Word Barn in New Hampshire, deposits us in landscapes geographic — New England, Ireland, woods, fields, front porches — and emotional. Her lines move with a powerful and understated ferocity. “We fall / and feel in charge / of something. Ourselves? / Our strong bodies?” In subtle ways, she shows the ways time moves and aims a lens on her childhood, and her children. A conversation continues so long that “voices scratch / the worn wooden table, until the ocean in our story / is far away.” These are tender poems, not soft, not sweet, but in seeming to work in opposition to a world that often seems to reject vulnerability; in that way, they pulse with strength. “We buried the shells. / We thought they were ours.” She makes us ask what belongs to us — everything? nothing? — and there is comfort in her distillation of registering loss: “as if we ever / fully endure / someone’s / turning to go.” These poems refocus our eyes, and realign the thing that moves inside us.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

10 More Audiobooks for Women in Translation Month

Book Riot is teaming up with Macmillan's Nightfire newsletter for a chance to win a Horror Lover's prize pack containing the following:. - The Living Dead by George Romero and Daniel Kraus. - Certain Dark Things by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. - Slewfoot by Brom. - Hex by Thomas Olde Heuvelt. -...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
The Independent

10 best books to read this summer: From psychological thrillers to crime novels

After the trials and tribulations of the past 18 months, the summer holidays can’t come a moment too soon. August is the perfect month to relax in the sun (we’re keeping our fingers firmly crossed) and put your feet up with a good read.So whether you’re planning a staycation or venturing further away from home, here are 10 of this summer’s most riveting novels.From psychological thrillers that will keep you on your toes to thought-provoking fiction that will give you something to discuss at the dinner table, there’s something here for everyone.When it came to making our choices our...
Books & LiteratureKenosha News.com

Pandemic fiction

Near the end of 2020, the pandemic had lasted long enough for author Jodi Picoult to try something that seemed unthinkable for novelists in its early stages — turn it into fiction. "At the beginning of the pandemic, I couldn't even read, much less write. I didn't have the focus,"...
Books & LiteratureTelegraph

How literary ‘do-gooder’ Kate Clanchy lit the fuse on the ugliest cancellation in recent history

It’s said that “every day is a school-day”, but for teacher, poet and former Twitter darling Kate Clanchy, the last few have been more homework-heavy than most. The veteran secondary-school English teacher has built a formidable online brand promoting the poetry of her young students – often accompanied by captions highlighting their difficult backstories – and critiquing Government education policy.
Theater & Dancebookriot.com

8 Thought-Provoking Books About Adults Going Back To School

ThriftBooks, the largest online independent seller of New and Used Books. Back to School sounds great until you realize the cost. This back to school, shop ThriftBooks.com and save big! ThriftBooks.com has over 13 million new and used books so whether you're looking for reference books, children's books, college-level textbooks, or books for the entire family ThriftBooks has it all. Join ReadingRewards loyalty program (it’s free to join!) and each purchase earns points for free book rewards. Who doesn’t love free books? This back to school, be book smart and shop smart at ThriftBooks.com.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Remembering The Black Expressions Book Club

I was a teen when I started to recognize the importance of Black authors. I loved reading when I was younger but I didn’t have access to many fictional books that centered on characters that looked like me. Of course, all of that changed when I got my hands on books like Sister Souljah’s The Coldest Winter Ever and Liar’s Game by Eric Jerome Dickey. Once I discovered that there were Black authors making contemporary stories that spoke to my interests, I knew I wanted to read them all.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

26 Of The Most Popular Literary Devices In Poetry

In 2019, Book Riot contributor Laura Marie called literary devices “strategies or techniques that a writer can use.” Most of these literary devices are used in both prose and poetry, but some appear more often in poetry. Poets often use several literary devices in the same poem, so identifying each one can seem tricky or ambiguous. Here’s your guide to the most common literary devices in poetry along with examples, whether you’re a student or lifelong learner when it comes to poetry.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

21 new books to add to your TBR pile this week.

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s this week’s biggest new books—coming to indie bookstores near you!. “[A] lively and inspiring portrait of pressure-cooker play and political upheaval in tennis, from one of its most fascinating figures.”. –Publishers Weekly. Mary L. Trump, The Reckoning. (St. Martin’s Press) “The book is...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Quiz: What Novel Set in a Library Should You Read Next?

The planet is running out of time—and there is no Planet B. Max Einstein and her friends are World Champions in this newest adventure, where they:. GET OUTDOORS: From racing across glaciers in Greenland to visiting the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Australia, twelve-year-old genius Max and her friends live for adventure.
Books & Literaturemit.edu

“A Veil Was Broken”: Afrofuturist Ytasha L. Womack on the Work of Science Fiction in the 2020s

The Afrofuturism movement within sci-fi may be equal to this moment, in part because it grows out of a history of displacement, atrocity, and instability. One task of science fiction is to knock us off-kilter — to transport us to altered times and places, the better to question our own world. But sci-fi has renewed competition in that department from reality itself. The quickening storm of events in America in the last half-decade, culminating in 2020 in the Covid-19 pandemic and the uprisings against systemic racism, has unmoored us from old norms and expectations with a suddenness that societies witness perhaps once or twice per century. The future is upon us in its full uncontrolled ferocity, and it takes all our resilience just to adapt from week to week and keep steering toward hope.
Books & Literaturetheparisreview.org

Poetry Is Doing Great: An Interview with Kaveh Akbar

Enthusiasm is at the heart of Kaveh Akbar’s literary endeavor. Since the publication of his 2017 debut collection, Calling a Wolf a Wolf, a hyperspeed, ultrasensory journey through addiction, recovery, and spirituality, he’s become one of the best-known poets in America, and that’s saying something in this moment when poetry is suddenly, somehow, cool. But before that, Akbar was already a tremendous presence—a prototypical online influencer, sharing pictures of pages from other poets’ books with his many followers, spreading the gospel far and wide. Calling a Wolf a Wolf was a phenomenon, reaching thousands of readers, many of whom discovered and fell in love with poetry through their feeds. Though Akbar has since left social media, he remains an advocate through his work as poetry editor of The Nation. When I spoke to him over Zoom, he was at an artists’ residency at Civitella, in Italy, and despite the distance and shaky internet connection, we gabbed about the life-or-death practice of poetry like the pair of gleeful nerds we are.
bookriot.com

16 of the Best Contemporary Romance Novels Since 2016

In the past, romance novels were often unfairly written off as cheap, sleazy reads with Fabio on their clinch covers. Remember him? With his flowing blonde hair and muscular body, Fabio was on hundreds of romance book covers in the 1980s and ’90s. But I digress. Moving on from Fabio...
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

NPR’s 50 Favorite SF/F Books of the Decade

NPR announced “Your 50 Favorite Sci-Fi And Fantasy Books of the Past Decade”, a list that began with their 2021 summer reader poll, with a top 50 selected by Amal El-Mohtar, Ann Leckie, Fonda Lee, and Tochi Onyebuchi. Titles are separated into categories, such as “Worlds To Get Lost In” and “Will Mess With Your Head”, and include a range of subgenres and interests, such as Joe Abercrombie’s Age of Madness series (Orbit/Gollancz), Kazuo Ishiguro’s The Buried Giant (Knopf), N.K. Jemisin’s Broken Earth trilogy (Orbit), Victor LaValle’s The Changeling (Spiegel & Grau), and Andy Weir’s The Martian (Ballantine).

Comments / 1

Community Policy