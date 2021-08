Selma Blair is sharing some exciting news with fans. After years battling with Multiple Sclerosis, she is officially in remission. The Legally Blonde actress was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in Aug. 2018 and has battled with severe symptoms ever since, until recently. Blair lost the ability to speak, struggled with chronic pain and lost the ability to be able to use her left leg; however, after stem cell treatment, she can finally say she is doing much better.