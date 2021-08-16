Craven's Corner: Losses mounting for Austin FC despite possession-based offense

Possession is nine-tenths of the law. The other tenth is costing Austin FC points. Head coach Josh Wolff wants a possession-based soccer team that defends with the ball and grinds down opponents late in matches, and the team is achieving those goals. Austin FC wins the possession battle a vast majority of the time despite sitting in last place of the 13-team Western Conference. The Verde and Black had 57.1% of possession in the Saturday night loss to Real Salt Lake despite playing most of the second half with 10 men after a controversial red card given to center back Julio Cascante.