Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Craven's Corner: Losses mounting for Austin FC despite possession-based offense

Austin American-Statesman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePossession is nine-tenths of the law. The other tenth is costing Austin FC points. Head coach Josh Wolff wants a possession-based soccer team that defends with the ball and grinds down opponents late in matches, and the team is achieving those goals. Austin FC wins the possession battle a vast majority of the time despite sitting in last place of the 13-team Western Conference. The Verde and Black had 57.1% of possession in the Saturday night loss to Real Salt Lake despite playing most of the second half with 10 men after a controversial red card given to center back Julio Cascante.

www.statesman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Stuver
Person
Julio Cascante
Person
Sebastián Driussi
Person
Josh Wolff
Person
Colt Mccoy
Person
Claudio Reyna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver Whitecaps#Real Salt Lake#Western Conference#Black#Taco#Twitter#Austinites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSAustin American-Statesman

At the whistle: FC Dallas spoils the Austin FC invasion with 2-0 victory

Austin FC tasted defeat against an intrastate rival for the first time as a Major League Soccer franchise in a 2-0 loss at FC Dallas. Second half goals by Ryan Hollingshead in the 50th minute and Jesus Ferreira in the 63rd minute were enough for the home team to get past an Austin FC squad that is tied for the league low in goals scored with 13 despite scoring three times Wednesday night in a win over the Houston Dynamo.
MLSdailyjournal.net

Wood scores in Real Salt Lake’s 1-0 victory over Austin FC

SANDY, Utah — Bobby Wood scored in 32nd minute in Real Salt Lake’s 1-0 victory over expansion Austin FC on Saturday night. Wood found space between defenders to bounce a header past goalkeeper Brad Stuver. Real Salt Lake improved to 6-6-0, and Austin dropped to 4-10-4.
MLSAustin American-Statesman

At the whistle: Loss at Real Salt Lake leaves Austin FC in last place

SALT LAKE CITY — The formula to beat Austin FC remains simple: Score a goal. The toothless Verde and Black traveled to Real Salt Lake in need of points, and goals. Austin FC left Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday night with neither. Real Salt Lake scored in the 32nd minute on a Bobby Wood header, which was the only score needed in the 1-0 loss for El Tree.
MLSKVUE

Austin FC's scoring struggles continue after Real Salt Lake loss

AUSTIN, Texas — It's no secret Austin FC has struggled to score during its inaugural season. In fact, following Saturday's shutout loss at Real Salt Lake, the Verde and Black have been held scoreless 12 times in 16 matches. "It sucks right now, but that's the deal," said Austin FC...
MLSHouston Chronicle

Dynamo seek a better start against FC Dallas to break streak

When the going is tough, the last thing a struggling team wants to do is make it tougher. Unfortunately for the Dynamo, that’s exactly what they’ve been doing recently. As they prepare to host FC Dallas (5-9-6, 21 points) in the Texas Derby Saturday night, they are riding a four-game losing streak, and all four of those losses have one ugly thing in common.
MLSnorthwestgeorgianews.com

FC Dallas continue home dominance, blank Austin FC

Ryan Hollingshead and Jesus Ferreira scored goals early in the second half, both on assists from Szabolcs Schon, as FC Dallas dominated the action after halftime on the way to a 2-0 win over visiting Austin FC on Saturday in a Texas Derby match in Frisco, Texas. It was the...
MLSPosted by
hillcountrynews

Wolff's tactical gamble falls flat as Austin FC stumbles at FC Dallas

Josh Wolff’s tactical gamble blew up in his face. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
Austin, TXaustinnews.net

RSL snap winless streak, blank Austin FC

Bobby Wood scored in the first half and Real Salt Lake protected the lead in the second en route to notching a 1-0 victory over Austin FC on Saturday night at Sandy, Utah. Zac MacMath was called on for just one save while posting his second shutout of the season for Real Salt Lake (6-6-6, 24 points). The triumph halted the team's three-game winless stretch (0-2-1).
El Paso, TXKVIA

The dominance continues; Locomotive FC shutout Austin Bold FC, 3-0

EL PASO, Texas - The Locomotive FC (11-1-4, 37 points) ended Austin Bold FC’s road-game streak with a 3-0 win at Southwest University Park on Saturday. Defender Andrew Fox scored his first goal of the season while midfielder Dylan Mares and forward Leandro Carrijo added to their goal tallies to contribute to the win.
MLSchatsports.com

FC Dallas vs Austin FC: Game Thread

Copa Tejas is here for FC Dallas as they play host to Austin FC for the first time in MLS play. The two sides met in the preseason. Both sides are coming off midweek games. Austin FC ended a three-match goalless run with a 3-2 win over Houston while FC Dallas picked up a rare draw in Seattle.
MLSchatsports.com

FC Dallas picks up a 2-0 win over Austin FC

There was no being green with envy for FC Dallas on Saturday night as they took down their new in-state rivals Austin FC 2-0. The win extends FC Dallas's unbeaten run to four games while placing them atop the Copa Tejas standings. Dallas got second half goals from Ryan Hollingshead...
Austin, TXKXAN

Austin FC hosts Back-to-School event at St. David’s Performance Center

AUSTIN(KXAN)–Austin FC welcomed kids from Central Texas to their St. David’s Performance Center on Tuesday evening. The Back-to-School event benefitted students from 4ATX Foundation’s Verde Leaders program and local nonprofit Austin Sunshine Camps. The event was a partnership with Netspend, the Club’s Official jersey Sleeve Partner and Founding Partner. “This...
MLSfcdallas.com

LINEUP NOTES, pres. by UnitedHealthcare: FC Dallas vs. Austin FC | 8.7.21

FRISCO, Texas - Head coach Luchi Gonzalez makes one change to his starting lineup as FC Dallas takes on Austin FC for the very first time tonight, Aug. 7 at 7:30PM at Toyota Stadium. Here's the lineup notes, pres. by UnitedHealthcare. Ricaurte for Cerrillo. Andrés Ricaurte returns to the midfield...
MLSAustin American-Statesman

Austin FC's McKinze Gaines returned home to continue chasing dream

McKinze Gaines will be home for Thanksgiving and that is big news for the new Austin FC signing and his family. Gaines, a Round Rock native, left home earlier than most kids when he was given an opportunity to play soccer at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., when he was 15 years old.
MLSESPN

Szabolcs Schon masterminds FC Dallas' win over Austin FC

Ryan Hollingshead and Jesus Ferreira scored goals early in the second half, both on assists from Szabolcs Schon, as FC Dallas dominated the action after halftime on the way to a 2-0 win over visiting Austin FC on Saturday in a Texas Derby match in Frisco, Texas. It was the...
MLSfcdallas.com

RECAP: FC Dallas Shuts Out Austin FC in First MLS Meeting

FC Dallas defender Ryan Hollingshead and homegrown Jesús Ferreira each scored their second goal of the season. Szabolcs Schön assisted in both goals tonight, recording four assists in four matches. Nkosi Tafari recorded his second consecutive assist of the season. With tonight's match, Ryan Hollingshead surpassed Zach Loyd with the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy