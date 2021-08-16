Cancel
Sayreville, NJ

Authorities: 15-year-old struck and killed in hit-and-run accident

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

" The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office has announced a 15-year-old was struck and killed in a hit-and-run accident in Sayreville. The hit-and-run happened Sunday around 3:44 a.m. on Route 35 North near South Pine Avenue. According to authorities, the 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities are looking for a Honda Accord believed to be involved in the crash, and any witnesses who may have seen or heard what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call Sayreville Police Officer Tom Calise at 732-727-4444 or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jonathan Berman at 732-745-4328 . "

