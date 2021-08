A new Valorant update is live on PC, and it's already been datamined by leakers, who have uncovered a variety of interesting tidbits, including word that a long-awaited feature is coming, and from the sounds of it, it's coming soon. More specifically, according to a new leak from prominent Valorant leaker, Valor Leaks, Tournaments are finally being added after months and months of fan demand. Right now, there's no word when exactly the feature will be implemented, but we do have details on how it will all work.