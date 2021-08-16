Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

Redline Property Partners brings on capital markets director as it plots more growth

By Liz O'Connell
Posted by 
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Charlotte-based real estate firm has announced the hire of a new managing director of finance and capital markets as it continues to expand during the pandemic.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/charlotte
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
Charlotte, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plots#Capital Markets#The Hire#Pandemic#Redline Property Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Ohio Staterebusinessonline.com

MAG Capital Partners Acquires 483,048 SF Ohio Industrial Property in Sale-Leaseback

LANCASTER, OHIO — MAG Capital Partners LLC has acquired a 483,048-square-foot industrial property in Lancaster, about 30 miles southeast of Columbus. The purchase price was undisclosed. MAG Capital Partners acquired the facility in a sale-leaseback transaction with the tenant, The Babcock & Wilcox Co., a fully owned subsidiary of the publicly traded energy and environmental technologies giant Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

OTC Markets Group Welcomes NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. To OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced NewLake Capital Partners, Inc (OTCQX: NLCP), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market.
Businessirei.com

CenterSquare appoints new director of capital markets

CenterSquare Investment Management has appointed Deborah Considine as a director in the firm’s capital markets group. In this role, Considine will lead business development and fundraising efforts for CenterSquare’s public and private real estate investment strategies across the western United States as well as other global regions. She brings more than two decades of institutional relationships and real asset product experience.
Businessirei.com

Tristan Capital Partners receive new mandate

A joint venture, newly founded by DW Real Estate GmbH, Rockspire GmbH and Sonar Real Estate GmbH, has been mandated by Tristan Capital Partners to manage the Summit portfolio. The companies involved had already worked together with the EPISO 5 fund, which was advised by Tristan, during the due diligence and the purchase of a total of 69 commercial properties and were involved as co-investors.
Businessaithority.com

CynergisTek Expands Expertise In Capital Markets, Investment Banking And Corporate Governance On Its Board Of Directors

CynergisTek, Inc. a leader in cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance, announced that it has appointed John Flood to its board of directors. John was a founding partner of Craig-Hallum Capital Group (“Craig-Hallum”), an equity research, trading, and investment banking firm supporting the company’s visibility in the public market, on their access to high-quality institutional investors, and their stock’s liquidity and trading profile. At Craig-Hallum, Mr. Flood led the investment banking and institutional equity sales teams. He was also a member of the firm’s board of governors, and executive, research, banking, and M&A committees. Mr. Flood will be added to the audit committee and will lead a new committee focused on investor relations and capital market strategies.
Marketsindustryglobalnews24.com

Reasons for Tremendous Growth of U.S. and Europe Medical Intellectual Property Market during 2015 – 2021 - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

As per newly released report from Absolute Market Insights (AMI), the U.S. medical intellectual property market is expected to grow at a 3.45% CAGR over the forecast period. Over the last few decades, medical technologies have transformed many previously untreatable diseases such as HIV/AIDS into a long term manageable conditions. There is an increasing burden of rising global diseases. In order to combat it, there is a continuing need to develop new and effective medicines. The basic principle behind granting patent protection is to encourage inventions and promote technological innovations in order to provide benefits to the provider and user. A compulsory license is a license provided by the government body of a country to a person allowing him to use an invention without the patent owner’s permission. It happens in cases where the patent owner do not use the invention or use it improperly. These factors are leading to the increasing demand of the medical intellectual property market.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Thompson Street Capital Partners and Endicott Growth Equity Partners Portfolio Company GovSpend Acquires Fedmine

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2021-- Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a private equity firm based in St. Louis, and Endicott Growth Equity Partners (EGEP), a New York-based investment firm, today announced their portfolio company GovSpend, a leading provider of government intelligence solutions, completed the acquisition of Fedmine, a provider of detailed federal government contracting and spend intelligence solutions headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Atlanta, GAGlobeSt.com

Redwood Capital’s Rapid Growth Strategy Includes Purchase in Red-Hot Atlanta Market

It’s easy to understand the attraction apartment investors have for a submarket with more Fortune 500 companies per capita than any city in the country. Redwood Capital Group says that was among the many attractive features it found about Adley City Springs in metro Atlanta’s submarket Sandy Springs, Ga. The company acquired the 291-unit community on July 8.
Houston, TXhines.com

Hines U.S. Property Partners initial capital raise represents over $1.2 billion in investment capacity to pursue next-generation assets

(HOUSTON) – Hines, the international real estate firm, today announced the launch of Hines U.S. Property Partners (“HUSPP”), the firm’s new flagship commingled fund for the United States with $750 million of equity, which includes a $100 million investment from Hines, giving the fund over $1.2 billion in immediate investment capacity. HUSPP is an open-ended, diversified fund targeting next-generation assets in top-performing submarkets in major U.S. markets. The fund’s strategy is to “buy, create, and manage to core” through research-driven portfolio construction, smarter submarket and sector selection, vertically integrated value creation, and product designed for future demand. HUSPP expects to invest across the living, industrial, office and mixed-use sectors, as well as select niche sectors, such as life sciences and self-storage, to construct a diversified portfolio that targets a balance of yield and growth.
Economyirei.com

Flynn Properties and Värde Partners form JV

Flynn Properties, in a joint venture with Värde Partners, has acquired 20 select-service hotels — 11 Marriott- and nine Hilton-branded locations — in a $211 million deal with Apple Hospitality REIT. The newly acquired properties, located throughout the Sun Belt, Northeast, Pacific Northwest and Midwest, will undergo capital improvements over...
Real Estateconnectcre.com

Yardi Will Provide Complete Tech Platform to Partners Capital

Partners Capital, the real estate investment platform of Partners Real Estate Company, selected Yardi software solutions for investment and property management. The company will replace multiple disparate, disconnected systems for managing investment accounting, property management and other functions with the Yardi Investment Suite and Elevate Suite. The Yardi solution rollout...
Businessmining.com

Appian Capital appoints new senior operating partner

Appian Capital Advisory LLP has announced the appointment of Paul Harvey as a senior operating partner, based in Perth, Western Australia. As SOP, Harvey will work with the senior partnership committee and chief operating officer Igor Gonzales to provide operational oversight of Appian’s portfolio of companies. Notably the operated assets,...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy