Redline Property Partners brings on capital markets director as it plots more growth

As per newly released report from Absolute Market Insights (AMI), the U.S. medical intellectual property market is expected to grow at a 3.45% CAGR over the forecast period. Over the last few decades, medical technologies have transformed many previously untreatable diseases such as HIV/AIDS into a long term manageable conditions. There is an increasing burden of rising global diseases. In order to combat it, there is a continuing need to develop new and effective medicines. The basic principle behind granting patent protection is to encourage inventions and promote technological innovations in order to provide benefits to the provider and user. A compulsory license is a license provided by the government body of a country to a person allowing him to use an invention without the patent owner’s permission. It happens in cases where the patent owner do not use the invention or use it improperly. These factors are leading to the increasing demand of the medical intellectual property market.