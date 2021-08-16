Cancel
Environment

Monday Morning: Tropical Storm Fred misses us; daily storms & heat remain in the forecast

By Bryan Ramsey
brproud.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: A stalling front will be north of our region today with Tropical Storm Fred making landfall to our east. Its possible the front could bring scattered storms for us later this afternoon. Fred making landfall to our east will not affect us much. Strong upper-level winds blowing west to east will leave most of the rain on the right side of Fred across Florida and Georgia. However, given tropical systems rotate counter-clockwise, its possible some showers could get pushed against the front and travel into our neck of the woods. So some of our showers today may actually be more tropical in nature. Highs will be around 91 degrees. Overnight we’ll see partly cloudy skies back in the mid-70s.

