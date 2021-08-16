Borussia Dortmund predicted lineup vs Bayern Munich - DFL Supercup

Tomorrow evening will mark the first time this season that Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, two of Germany’s strongest clubs, face off head-to-head. As the reigning DFB-Pokal and Bundesliga champions respectively, these two clubs will challenge for the DFB Supercup, a competition whose status can range between an irrelevant preseason tin cup trophy if you lose, to a trophy equal to the Bundesliga and DFB Cup if you win. Whether or not you care about the actual trophy is ultimately up to you, but one thing’s for sure: you never, ever, want to pass on an opportunity to beat your biggest in-league rivals.