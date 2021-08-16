Cancel
Borussia Dortmund predicted lineup vs Bayern Munich - DFL Supercup

By Max Parsons
90min.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021/22 season's first Klassiker takes place on Tuesday night, as DFB-Pokal winner Borussia Dortmund face Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at the Signal Iduna Park. It's been a less than satisfactory start to the Julian Nagelsmann era at the Allianz Arena, with Bayern having endured a winless pre-season before only managing a 1-1 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach on matchday one of the new Bundesliga season.

