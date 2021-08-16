Cancel
Terra Nova grad Anthony Gordon has auspicious homecoming with Kansas City Chiefs

By Terry Bernal Daily Journal Staff
San Mateo Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Since he was a kid, Anthony Gordon has had an autographed picture on his wall. The signature belongs to the GOAT: “To Anthony, Future MVP. —Joe Montana.”. So, when Gordon stepped onto the field at Levi’s Stadium as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs for Saturday’s NFL exhibition opener, it was a surreal moment as his football career — from Terra Nova High School, to City College of San Francisco, to Washington State University and now the NFL — came full circle.

