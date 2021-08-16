Cancel
Retail

JV Acquires 934-Unit Metro DC Self Storage

By Ioana Muresan
multihousingnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA partnership between Potomac Yard Mini U Storage, Dahn Corp. and Elevation Fund 8 purchased Oakville Self Storage, a 934-unit facility in Alexandria, Va. JLL Capital Markets arranged the transaction on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The asset, which now operates under the Yard Mini U Storage brand,...

