AL contenders A's, White Sox to meet for first time this season

The Oakland Athletics and host Chicago White Sox each will try to bounce back from a loss in their most recent game when they meet Monday night to open a four-game series. Chicago is coming off a 5-3 loss against the New York Yankees on Sunday. The White Sox dropped two of three games against New York and have dropped two series in a row, but they remain comfortably atop the American League Central standings.

MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

La Russa regrets handling of Kimbrel in Sox' win over Rays

For all the excitement, Tony La Russa was down in the dumps. And he let it be known in his postgame press conference. "I'd be hard-pressed to think about winning a great game and enjoying it less than I do right now," the South Side skipper said after a thrilling extra-inning victory over the team with the American League's best record.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Locks in timing

Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and five RBI in Monday's 11-1 win over the Twins. Jimenez posted a near-identical line to his previous game when he slugged a pair of homers and drove in five in Sunday's win over the Cubs. He became the fastest White Sox hitter to reach 50 homers (187 games). The 24-year-old outfielder, who didn't make his season debut until late July due to a pectoral injury and then injured his groin immediately upon his return, needed several at-bats to get his timing down against MLB pitching. Jimenez is now riding a five-game hit streak, during which he's gone 9-for-18 with four home runs and four doubles. With the timing of his swing locked down, Jimenez should be the dangerous power threat he showed in 2019, when he launched 31 bombs in 122 games.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Resumes running

Grandal (knee) has been running up the baseline recently, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Grandal had been limited to light activity at the end of July, but he's been able to test his knee more recently through his baserunning drills. The catcher remains without a timetable to return as he continues to recover from left knee surgery, but he's slightly increased his workload recently.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Could miss more than minimum time

White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Wednesday that he's not overly optimistic Rodon (shoulder) will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible Aug. 18, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. Rodon had been scheduled to start Thursday's "Field of Dreams" game against the Yankees in...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Brian Goodwin: Heads to bench

Goodwin will not start Tuesday's game against the Twins. Goodwin hits the bench for the second time in three games and the fourth time in six contests. Adam Engel starts in right field in his absence.
soxmachine.com

First Pitch: White Sox at Cubs

Writing about the White Sox for a 16th season, first here, then at South Side Sox, and now here again. Let’s talk curling.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jake Lamb: Starts for Moncada

Lamb started at third base for a resting Yoan Moncada and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Minnesota. This was Lamb's first start since being reinstated from the injured list last Friday, although he did appear twice as a pinch hitter. He had been part of the rotation that filled in at left field when Eloy Jimenez was on the injured list, but Lamb suffered an injury himself and now has reduced playing time with Jimenez healthy.
MLBPosted by
WGN TV

White Sox, fans ready for magic at first Field of Dreams game

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The field looks cinematic, the weather is hot and humid — and two big city teams are getting ready Thursday to play the first MLB game in Iowa. The White Sox and the Yankees are playing in MLB’s inaugural Field of Dreams game, based off the iconic 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Tuesday's Twins-White Sox game recap

The rookie righthander shook off back-to-back homers, striking out 10 to win his second start in a row. 2.66 Jax's ERA in his past four starts, three of them against first-place teams. 4 Career home runs off lefthanded pitchers by Willians Astudillo, who connected against Dallas Keuchel. 1 Saves at...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox are runaway leaders in the AL Central, but they face a tough stretch against playoff contenders: ‘We’re playing a lot of great teams’

The team has embarked on a test of 14 games in 15 days, all against playoff contenders. It started Thursday in a cornfield in Iowa. It will end on Aug. 26 in Canada. The Sox couldn’t have scripted a better beginning, beating the New York Yankees 9-8 in the Field of Dreams game Thursday at Dyersville, Iowa. Sox shortstop Tim Anderson capped the memorable night with a game-ending two-run home run in the ninth.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Prime-time player: White Sox's Anderson steps up in big games

When it comes to revisiting the 2016 White Sox, there's not much to see there. A miserable season, it was marked by Chris Sale throwing a tantrum and cutting up throwback uniforms before a scheduled start. The timing was noteworthy. Sale snapped a week before the trade deadline and his...
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Chicago Bears' Justin Fields Throws First Pitch at White Sox Game

Bears' Justin Fields throws out first pitch at White Sox game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After Justin Fields put on a show Saturday in the 20-13 preseason victory over the Miami Dolphins, he and other Chicago Bears rookies visited the first-place White Sox the next day. Fields took...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Engel: Goes on IL

The White Sox placed Engel (groin) on the 10-day injured list Monday with left shoulder inflammation. Engel hadn't played for the White Sox since Thursday's "Field of Dreams" game versus the Yankees, but his removal from that contest was attributed to a sore right groin. It's unclear where Engel stands in his recovery from that injury, but the inflamed non-throwing sholder is apparently the greater concern for the 29-year-old at this time. With Engel on the shelf, the lefty-hitting Brian Goodwin could be locked into a full-time role in the corner outfield, as the only other healthy reserve option (Jake Lamb) is another left-handed hitter.

