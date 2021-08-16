School masks spur state fights as well as local ones
As students prepare for the fall semester and COVID-19 cases tick up, school mask rules are fast becoming the latest front in the war over pandemic policy. Lawmakers are proposing state laws to govern mask policy, while angry parents pack school board meetings and clash over rules intended to halt the pandemic’s renewed spread. State officials haven’t issued mandates for students, leaving a patchwork of district policies and clashing bills in Harrisburg.www.sungazette.com
