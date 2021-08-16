Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

School masks spur state fights as well as local ones

Sun-Gazette
 6 days ago

As students prepare for the fall semester and COVID-19 cases tick up, school mask rules are fast becoming the latest front in the war over pandemic policy. Lawmakers are proposing state laws to govern mask policy, while angry parents pack school board meetings and clash over rules intended to halt the pandemic’s renewed spread. State officials haven’t issued mandates for students, leaving a patchwork of district policies and clashing bills in Harrisburg.

www.sungazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Harrisburg, PA
Government
State
Texas State
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Harrisburg, PA
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#Court Orders#Democratic#Commonwealth#Gop#Groups#Human Services#Spotlight Pa#D Chester#Pennsylvanians#Republicans#Ogden Newspapers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Oklahoma County, OKKFOR

Biden administration takes Gov. Stitt to task for law prohibiting school mask mandates; Stitt responds with attack against Biden’s Afghanistan exit

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – President Joe Biden’s administration criticized Gov. Kevin Stitt for signing a law that prohibits school boards from implementing face mask mandates. U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cadona sent a stern letter to Stitt as Biden criticized Oklahoma and five other states for making COVID-19 a political...
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Biden steps in as Florida’s largest school districts defy state mask order

Mask mandates again dominated discussion in Florida’s schooling world. A day after the State Board of Education threatened two districts over their mandates without universal opt-out provisions, three more of Florida’s three largest districts adopted such rules. Officials argued their moves were not about politics, but about pandemic health safety. Next up, a court case at 2 p.m. today will look into whether a parent lawsuit against the governor’s order on masks should be dismissed. Read on for the latest on this story and more Florida education news.
Public HealthMSNBC

Governors' efforts backfire as more locals defy anti-mask policies

When two school districts in Florida defied Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) order banning mask mandates in schools, the state Board of Education took swift action, agreeing to sanction local officials. Education officials in Alachua and Broward counties are aware of the governor's policy, but they've decided to prioritize public health over the Republican's political agenda.
Maryland StatePosted by
The Baltimore Sun

One-third of Maryland school districts won’t require masks as state, local leaders avoid mandates

Despite strong recommendations from both health and education leaders, masking will not be required in every Maryland school to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, as political leaders defer decisions about mandates to others amid vocal opposition. The result could be a logistical nightmare for schools, with hundreds of students quarantined at home without access in most districts to the ...
Somerset, KYCommonwealth Journal

Local legislators react to school mask mandate

“People stop me and say, ‘I thought you all took care of these emergency days and orders from the governor last time.’”. State Senator Rick Girdler of Somerset, who represents Pulaski, Boyle and Lincoln Counties in Frankfort, admits it’s a little frustrating to hear the complaints in the wake of last week’s controversial mandate by Gov. Andy Beshear, ordering students in Kentucky schools to wear masks as a matter of COVID-19 protocol. People are asking for legislators like himself to do something, and earlier this spring they did — but Beshear’s challenge to lawmakers’ efforts has put those fixes in limbo.
Bucks County, PAdelconewsnetwork.com

Senator Santarsiero urges local schools to require masks

BUCKS COUNTY >> State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) on August 18 urged six Bucks County school boards to adopt the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidance and require all students, teachers, staff and visitors to K-12 schools to wear masks. In letters to each school board with schools in the...
Joplin, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Doctors discuss implementing universal masking at local schools

JOPLIN, Mo. – More than 100 physicians sign a letter recommending a policy for universal masking at local schools. KOAM spoke with two of the doctors who signed the letter on what they’re hoping it will achieve. The letter is only three pages long. Doctors sent it to 12 local...
Arizona Stateazpbs.org

Arizona public schools bring mask fight to court

In June, the Arizona state legislature made it illegal for Arizona public schools to mandate the wearing of masks. Now, some public schools are pushing back in court as the school year begins. Danny Adelman is the executive director of the Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest and joined us to discuss the issue.
Cedar Rapids, IAKCRG.com

Parents advocating to remove ban on mask mandates in schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As thousands of children in Iowa are heading back to school next week, some families are concerned about the possible spread of COVID-19 in classrooms. In May, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law banning schools from putting mask mandates in place. Just last...
Public Healthwallowa.com

Our view: Mask decision should be a local one

The heavy hand of government has always been one of those peculiar aspects of American democracy that often leave voters scratching their heads. No better example of that is the recent decision by Gov. Kate Brown to institute a mask mandate for all students this fall. The governor’s heart is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy