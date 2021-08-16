School masks spur state fights as well as local ones

“People stop me and say, ‘I thought you all took care of these emergency days and orders from the governor last time.’”. State Senator Rick Girdler of Somerset, who represents Pulaski, Boyle and Lincoln Counties in Frankfort, admits it’s a little frustrating to hear the complaints in the wake of last week’s controversial mandate by Gov. Andy Beshear, ordering students in Kentucky schools to wear masks as a matter of COVID-19 protocol. People are asking for legislators like himself to do something, and earlier this spring they did — but Beshear’s challenge to lawmakers’ efforts has put those fixes in limbo.