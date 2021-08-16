This bone problem may strongly increase COVID-19 death risk

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Vertebral fractures occur when the bony block or vertebral body in the spine collapses, which can lead to severe pain, deformity, and loss of height.

These fractures are typically caused by osteoporosis (weak, brittle bones). They are a marker of frailty.

In a recent study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, researchers found that patients with COVID-19 and vertebral fractures are twice as likely to die.

This is the first time scientists show that people who have such fractures appear to be at increased risk of severe COVID-19.

The study is at the San Raffaele Vita-Salute University and elsewhere. One author is Andrea Giustina, M.D.

Previous studies have shown that vertebral fractures are prevalent in COVID-19 patients and can influence cardiorespiratory function and disease outcomes.

In the study, the team examined the x-rays of 114 COVID-19 patients and detected thoracic vertebral fractures in 35%.

These patients were older and more affected by high blood pressure and heart disease.

They were more likely to need ventilators and were twice as likely to die compared to those without fractures. The death rate was higher in patients with severe fractures.

The team says a simple thoracic x-ray can detect these fractures and morphometric evaluation should be performed in COVID-19 patients at hospital admission.

If you care about COVID-19, please read studies about COVID-19 can trigger recurrent blood clots in arms and findings of this new drug can block multiple COVID-19 variants.

For more information about COVID-19 and your health, please see recent studies about risk for severe COVID-19 increases with your BMI above this number and results showing that for men, low testosterone means high risk of severe COVID-19.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.