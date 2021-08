The Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against the San Francisco 49ers in their first game of the 2021 NFL preseason. Chiefs starting QB Patrick Mahomes only played for a three-play series and was unable to get his team on the scoreboard. Chad Henne came in to relieve Mahomes, playing with the rest of the starting offense for another series. He marched the team down the field into the red zone with what would be a 7-play scoring drive.