MM 8.16: Update on the Terps in the NFL after the first week of preseason

By Dylan Spilko
testudotimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few former Terps have been showcasing their abilities during the opening week of the NFL preseason. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Anthony McFarland Jr. had himself a solid day on the ground against the Philadelphia Eagles in an eight-point victory. McFarland finished tied-second on the team in carries with nine and ran for 34 yards and a touchdown. He had an average of 3.8 yards per carry and his longest individual rush went for 11 yards. McFarland also had one catch for seven yards.

