Nike Adds Animal Prints to the Air Force 1 Pixel SE
Expanding its lineup of Air Force 1s, Nike has released yet another iteration of the AF1 Pixel SE with wildlife-inspired details. The versatile kicks boast an off-court look with a luxe all-white finish. While maintaining the original silhouette, the shoe is updated with the animal print on the inverted Swoosh and the heel tab in “Particle Grey” for a summery touch. The design is rounded out with a warped outsole and exaggerated midsole with pixelated details signature to the AF1 Pixel SE.hypebae.com
