Orthopedic Devices Market Top Leaders, Comprehensive Analysis, Devices Type, Regional Segments, Innovation and Forecast to 2021-2027
Orthopedic Devices Market | 2021 Size, Growth, Share, Cap, Regional Analysis With Global Industry Forecast To 2027. The global orthopedic devices market size is projected to reach USD 68.51 billion by the end of 2027. The increasing investments in product R&D will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Orthopedic Devices Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Joint Reconstruction Devices, Spinal Devices, Trauma Devices, Orthobiologic Devices, Arthroscopy Devices, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinic, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 53.44 billion and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.www.medgadget.com
Comments / 0