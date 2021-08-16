Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Deutsche Bank Starts Paycor HCM Inc (PYCR) at Hold

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Deutsche Bank initiates coverage on Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ: PYCR) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hcm#Paycor Hcm Inc Lrb#Streetinsider Com Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (AMCIU) Announces 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: AMCIU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "AMCIU" beginning on August 4, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "AMCI" and "AMCIW," respectively.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK) Prices 996K Share IPO at $19/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSBK), the holding company for Southern States Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank (the "Bank"), announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 996,429 shares of common stock offered by Southern States and 1,003,571 shares of common stock offered by certain selling stockholders, at a price to the public of $19.00 per share, resulting in estimated net proceeds to Southern States, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, of approximately $15.8 million. Southern States' common stock is expected to begin trading on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "SSBK" on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The offering is expected to close on or about August 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
StocksStreetInsider.com

First Majestic Silver (AG) Declares $0.006 Quarterly Dividend; 0.2% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.006 per share, or $0.024 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 16, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 26, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Downgraded by Bank of America

CREE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.50.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Everest Re (RE) Declares $1.55 Quarterly Dividend; 2.3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Everest Re (NYSE: RE) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.55 per share, or $6.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 54.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,309 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fisker were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Macy's (M) PT Raised to $21 but BofA Securities Remains at Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson raised the price target on Macy's (NYSE: M) to $21.00 (from $18.00) after the company ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Citi Resumes MKS Instruments (MKSI) at Neutral

Citi resumes coverage on MKS Instruments (NASDAQ: MKSI) with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Coinbase (COIN) Higher After Board Approves Investment in Crypto Assets

Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) are moving higher in the premarket after the company announced that it had received board ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

LumiraDx and CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp (CAHC) Revise Transaction Terms

Today, LumiraDx, a next-generation point of care diagnostics testing company, and CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: CAHC), a special purpose ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Evercore Adds Dell (DELL) to its ‘Tactical Outperform List’ Ahead of Q2 Print

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani added shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) to the “Tactical Outperform List” on expectations the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (WAVCU) Prices 20M Unit Offering at $10/unit

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE: WAVCU), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

'Risk/Reward Too Hard to Ignore': Macy's (M) Upgraded to 'Neutral' at JPMorgan

Shares of Macy’s (NYSE: M) exploded yesterday after the company as earnings smashed estimates. Macy’s reported EPS of $1.29 per ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Vector Acquisition (VACQ) Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With Rocket Lab

Vector Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: VACQ) ("Vector"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company backed by leading technology investor Vector Capital ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

Comments / 0

Community Policy