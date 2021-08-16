Cosmeceuticals Market to Reach $37.41 Billion by 2026; High Investments in Online Marketing Will Yield More Sales, | Fortune Business Insights™
Cosmeceuticals Market Size | 2021 Covid-19 Impact On Cosmeceuticals Industry Global Analysis By Size, Trends, Growth, Share, Business, Key Players, Merger, Statistics, Competitive Landscape, And Regional Forecast To 2028 is latest study published by Fortune Business Insights. The global “cosmeceuticals market size” is projected to reach USD 73.73 billion by the end of 2026. Cosmeceuticals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Skin Care, Hair Care, Injectable and Others), By Distribution Channels (Pharmacy/Drug Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 37.41 billion and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.www.medgadget.com
