Biolase (BIOL) Appoints Kathleen T. O'Loughlin, Carol Gomez Summerhays, and Martha Somerman to its Board
Demonstrating a deep commitment to expanding the core capabilities and diversity of its Board of Directors, BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced it has appointed three new board members to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective immediately. Drs. Kathleen T. O'Loughlin, Carol Gomez Summerhays, and Martha Somerman join a Board that has been instrumental in establishing and implementing the Company's business plan, which has demonstrated significant growth over the past several quarters.
