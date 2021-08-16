Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Biolase (BIOL) Appoints Kathleen T. O'Loughlin, Carol Gomez Summerhays, and Martha Somerman to its Board

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Demonstrating a deep commitment to expanding the core capabilities and diversity of its Board of Directors, BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced it has appointed three new board members to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective immediately. Drs. Kathleen T. O'Loughlin, Carol Gomez Summerhays, and Martha Somerman join a Board that has been instrumental in establishing and implementing the Company's business plan, which has demonstrated significant growth over the past several quarters.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Somerman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of California#New York University#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Company#The Board Of Biolase#United Health Group#Delta Dental#The Board Of Directors#Tufts University#Harvard University#B A#Boston University#B S#Craniofacial Research#Nih#Nidcr#Hunter College#The Eastman Dental Center#The Biolase Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Houston, TXStreetInsider.com

Chart Industries (GTLS) Appoints Paula Harris, Linda Harty and Roger Strauch to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Board of Directors of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) has appointed Paula Harris, Linda Harty, and Roger Strauch as new directors effective today. With these appointments, the Chart Board of Directors is comprised of eight independent directors and our CEO and President, Jill Evanko. Four of our nine directors are female and five of our nine are diverse.
Ione, CAStreetInsider.com

Purebase Corporation (PUBC) Appoints Kimberly Kurtis to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Purebase Corporation (OTCQB: PUBC), a diversified resource company, headquartered in Ione, California, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Kimberly Kurtis to the Purebase Board of Directors. For the past year, Dr. Kurtis has been serving as an Advisory Board Member.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

XOMA (XOMA) Appoints Heather L. Franklin to its Board

XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) announced today Heather L. Franklin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blaze Bioscience, Inc., has joined the Company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Franklin has significant experience in corporate development and strategy, including over 10 years of experience founding and leading Blaze and 10 years of business development experience prior to that at ZymoGenetics.
Businesssgbonline.com

Stio Appoints Board Member

Stio announced the appointment of Emily Culp to its Board of Directors as a board observer. Culp, most recently, served as the CEO, Cover FX Skincare, Inc., and has led e-commerce, omnichannel and retail marketing for Keds, Rebecca Minkoff, Clinique, and Unilever. She is also a board member of Mizzen + Main and Izzy and an advisor to the Women in Retail Leadership Circle (WIRLC) and Commerce Next.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Tempest Announces Appointment Of Ronit Simantov, M.D. To Its Board Of Directors

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST) ("Tempest"), a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced the appointment of Ronit Simantov, M.D., a seasoned and accomplished industry veteran as well as hematology and oncology expert, to the company's board of directors. Dr. Simantov brings more than 20 years of experience in oncology research and product development.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotechnology Executive William C. Fairey To Its Board Of Directors

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced the appointment of industry veteran William C. Fairey to its Board of Directors. Mr. Fairey brings to Mirum significant experience in establishing commercial organizations within public companies, building markets, and launching novel therapeutics to treat specialty and rare and orphan diseases. Concurrent with...
Businessmartechseries.com

Dialpad Appoints Lisa Banks to its Board of Directors

Financial veteran to serve as chairperson of Audit Committee. Dialpad, Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, announced the appointment of Lisa Banks to its Board of Directors. Ms. Banks will chair the company’s newly formed Audit Committee and help guide the company through its next phase of growth.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Target (TGT) Appoints David P. Abney to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) announced today its board of directors elected David P. Abney, former chairman of the board and chief executive officer of United Parcel Service, Inc., and Gail K. Boudreaux, president and chief executive officer of Anthem, Inc., as directors. Mr. Abney's appointment is effective immediately and Ms. Boudreaux's appointment becomes effective September 23, 2021.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Broadridge (BR) Announces Annette L. Nazareth Appointed to Board of Directors

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, is pleased to announce the appointment of Annette L. Nazareth as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective August 10, 2021. Following her appointment, Broadridge's Board consists of 12 members, 10 of whom are independent.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Appoints Angela Sun to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) today announced the appointment of Angela Sun to its Board of Directors. Sun is a Partner at Rise Health Group, a digital health company. Sun will join the Board as an independent director on November 1, 2021.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Daria Torres to its Board of Directors

Fair Lawn NJ, Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBK), the parent company of Columbia Bank, is pleased to announce that Mount Laurel, New Jersey resident, Daria Torres has been appointed to the Boards of Directors of Columbia Financial and Columbia Bank effective July 27, 2021. Ms. Torres will also serve on the Audit Committee of the Company and the Bank. Ms. Torres’ appointment brings the Company’s total number of directors to ten, nine of whom are independent non-executive directors.
Elon, NCelonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University trustee, Medallion recipient dies unexpectedly

Jeanne Robertson, Elon University Board of Trustees member and longtime supporter of Elon University athletics, died unexpectedly on Aug. 21 at the age of 77. A Graham native, Robertson was named Miss North Carolina 1963, where she began speaking as part of the title. While she originally viewed speaking as a way to make some extra money, she continued her degree at Auburn University and eventually became a full-time professional speaker in 1976.
Medical ScienceMedPage Today

COVID Vaccines Linked to Functional Neurological Disorders

Functional neurological disorders (FND) were found to be associated with COVID-19 vaccines, according to recent case reports. Two cases of young women manifesting FND after COVID-19 vaccination were reported by Alfonso Fasano, MD, PhD, of the University of Toronto, and Antonio Daniele, MD, PhD, of Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Rome, in a letter to the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry.
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

5 Signs You May Have the Delta Variant

With the return of mask guidelines, crowded ERs, and toilet-paper shortages, the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19 might seem like deja vu from last winter. But that doesn't seem to be exactly true. First: Getting vaccinated seems to be highly effective against contracting COVID-19, along with being hospitalized or dying from it. Second: The Delta variant is at least 60% more contagious than the earliest strain, and the typical symptoms of COVID infection may have subtly changed, one study has found. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthchattanoogabystander.com

Dying Covid patients asking for vaccine and refund on Riverbend tokens

As hospital ICUs reach max capacity, mostly with unvaccinated Covid-19 patients, many doctors and nurses are reporting patients are asking if they can get the vaccine and a refund on previously purchased Riverbend tokens that were never spent due to a two year cancellation of the festival, only to be told it’s too late.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy