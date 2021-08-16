Utz Brands (UTZ) PT Lowered to $22 at Credit Suisse as Inflatoin Disproportionately Hurts Smaller Vendors

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.23.