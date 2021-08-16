China's Didi improves pay transparency for drivers

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HONG KONG, Aug 21, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - - Li Jiaqi, dubbed China's "King of Livestreaming E-commerce," is set to host a pioneering fashion show format at the iconic Shanghai K11 Art Mall on August 19-22. Li is taking Li Jiaqi WoW, his shopping information and recommendation program, offline for the first time, and will feature the involvement of five prominent Chinese designers, each based around the world. Through livestreaming, the audience will be able to communicate with the different designers as they open virtual "doors." The Shanghai show represents the beginnings of Li's grand vision as he looks to extend his influence on a global scale.