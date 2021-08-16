Patriots training camp Day 19: Cam Newton dominates starting reps, TE Jonnu Smith leaves with an injury

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton beat up on the Philadelphia Eagles’ second-team defense during Week 2 of the preseason on Thursday night. Newton got just one more drive than he did in Week 1. But his three drives were efficient and highly impressive. Newton finished 8 of 9 for 103 yards and one touchdown with a 151.4 quarterback rating. It was a preseason game, so those stats always come with important context. The Eagles were not playing their starting defensive line, safeties or cornerback Darrius Slay. That made life easier for Newton.