Patriots training camp Day 19: Cam Newton dominates starting reps, TE Jonnu Smith leaves with an injury

By Andrew Callahan
Sentinel & Enterprise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBORO — The Patriots are ready to hit the road. Working in shorts and shells Sunday, the Pats split their practice time between installing new plays for their upcoming trip to Philadelphia and correcting mistakes from last Thursday’s preseason win over Washington. Team periods bordered on competitive, but none reached true game-like conditions, like those they’ll see over two joint practices and a preseason game with the Eagles. During Sunday’s team drills, Cam Newton dominated the starting reps, while rookie Mac Jones was relegated to working with second and third-stringers.

