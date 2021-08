First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.